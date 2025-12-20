Divyanka Tripathi thinks husband Vivek Dahiya should participate in this reality show next

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Popular television couple, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, never fail to shell relationship goals.

In the latest video dropped by Divyanka on her Insta Stories, Vivek was seen making an appetizing omelette for his better half for breakfast.

Divyanka revealed in the post that she is trying to get back to eggs after she quit them for some time after her visit to China.

Explaining the reason for the same, the 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress was heard saying, "Everything used to smell so much that I ended up leaving eggs".

After seeing the professional-looking egg and toast breakfast her husband made for her, Divyanka advised him to participate in the cooking reality show "Laughter Chefs", which is presently in its third season.

"You are a chef, and you also keep making me laugh all the time," she pointed out.

After tasting the yummy omelette, Divyanka said that she can permanently hire Vivek as her chef. To this, he replied by saying that he does not want the job as cooking comes from passion for him.

Divyanka and Vivek's Insta feeds are full of such precious moments of the lovebirds.

As Divyanka turned a year older on December 14, Vivek penned a beautiful belated birthday wish for his wife on social media.

He posted a string of special moments from Divyanka’s intimate birthday celebrations, along with the caption, “Pal pal dil ke paas tum rehti ho, Divyanka T Dahiya!” Yes, I know I’m a bit late, but I also know you’d rather we spend our time celebrating you than getting caught up in drafting/ clicking and editing pictures. Let me be honest, my favourite part of the day is seeing you smile and I’d do my best to keep it as vibrant and Colgate like for as long as possible. Happy belated birthday love (sic)."

--IANS

pm