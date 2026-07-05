Divya Khossla says 'the strength in me is you' as she remembers her mother on death anniversary

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Actress Divya Khossla penned an emotional note on social media as she remembered her late mother Anita Khosla on her third death anniversary on Sunday.

Divya shared that with every passing month, it becomes more difficult for her to live without her mother.

She added that although her mother made her strong enough to face any battle, living without her is the toughest battle she has ever had to face.

Divya wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram that read, "My mamma…I miss u … 3 yrs today. They say that time heals it all, but as more & more months pass, it becomes more painful to live life without u. Your world was all about me. From being my emotional support, u left me so strong that I can face any kind of battle all on my own without even a tear falling from my eye, yet living without u is the toughest battle. (sic)"

Revealing how she misses her mom, she went on to add, "Still The strength in me is you . U live in me in so many unexplained ways…. Yet I still miss u terribly, coz now I can’t just pick up the phone & vent to u. I miss u mamma terribly terribly. Till we meet again really soon my love (red heart emoji)."

Divya shared the unfortunate news of her mother's passing away on July 6, 2023, through an Instagram post.

"Mamma...Lost my mom sometime back leaving a forever void in my heart...I carry with me your immense blessings & moral values my most beautiful soul .. So proud to be born out of you...I love you mumma...Om Shanti……Daughter of Anita Khosla," she had written.

Work-wise, Divya was last seen in the black comedy thriller 'Ek Chatur Naar' co-starring Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Directed by Umesh Shukla, the project reached the audience on September 12 last year.

--IANS

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