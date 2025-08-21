August 21, 2025 6:21 PM हिंदी

Divya Khosla, Neil Nitin Mukesh starter 'Ek Chatur Naar' teaser showcases a twisted tale of mind games

Mumbai, Aug 21(IANS) The teaser of much anticipated comedy thriller Ek Chatur Naar, starring Divya Khossla and Neil Nitin Mukesh is out. The teaser gives audiences a taste of the madness to come, and showcases a twisted tale of charm, mind games, and hilarious misadventures. With the voiceover by Ravi Kishan in the teaser and visually vibrant storytelling by Director Umesh Shukla, Ek Chatur Naar sets the stage for a high-stakes battle of wits, where nothing is as it seems and everyone has something to hide.

Divya and Neil look very promising in the teaser and this would probably be Divya's most challenging role till yet. Neil in his Suit- Boot avatar looks dashing and charming as always.

Last week, T-series had taken to their official Instagram account and shared the poster of Ek Chatur Naar. The caption read as, "Chaturai ki pehli jhalak aage aage Dekho hota hai kya'"

In the poster Divya appeared in a never-before-seen avatar. With a dash of confidence, wit and hint of mystery, Divya looked all things intriguing while Neil looked quirky and charming. The first look at grabbed people's attention and fans looked very excited towards the film. The teaser too garnered equal amount of attention and the social media comments section of T-Series is filled with positive reactions.

The movie is backed by T-series and is A Merry Go Round Studios Production, Directed by Umesh Shukla, Produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh and Zeeshan Ahmad. 'Ek Chatur Naar' starring Divya Khossla and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Last, Divya was seen in an action drama “Savi” co-starring Anil Kapoor. She has been active in film industry since 2004 and have done films like “Sanam Re” and “Yaariyan-2”. She also made her directorial debut with “Yaariyan”.

--IANS

rd/

