December 31, 2025 4:40 PM हिंदी

'Divine festival of faith, traditions': PM Modi on 2nd anniversary of Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha'

'Divine festival of faith, traditions': PM Modi on 2nd anniversary of Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha'

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to the countrymen on the second anniversary of Lord Ram's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, calling it a "divine festival" of faith and traditions.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is marking the second anniversary of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha, which occurred on the Dwadashi of Paush Shukla Paksha in 2024.

The idol was consecrated on January 22, 2024, during a historic ceremony led by Prime Minister Modi.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Today, the second anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla is being celebrated on the sacred land of Ayodhya Ji. This anniversary is a divine festival of our faith and traditions. On this holy and pure occasion, from the side of all Ram devotees of the country and abroad, my crores of salutations and obeisance at the feet of Lord Shri Ram! My infinite best wishes to all the countrymen."

PM Modi again visited the historic temple on November 25 for the Dhwajarohan (flag-hoisting ceremony), marking the completion of Ram Mandir.

By the "boundless grace and blessings" of Lord Ram, the Prime Minister said that the five-century-old resolve of countless Ram devotees has been fulfilled.

"Today, Ram Lalla is once again enshrined in his magnificent abode, and this year, Ayodhya's flag of dharma is bearing witness to the consecration of Ram Lalla on the twelfth day. It is my good fortune that last month I had the auspicious opportunity to participate in the sacred establishment of this flag," he added.

He encouraged people to draw inspiration from Lord Ram, known as 'Maryada Purushottam', and strive towards creating an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

"My wish is that the inspiration from the 'Maryada Purushottam' may deepen the sentiment of service, dedication, and compassion in the heart of every citizen, which also becomes a strong foundation for building a prosperous and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Jai Siyaram!" the Prime Minister added.

The main events for the second anniversary celebrations are set to take place on Wednesday and Thursday, while the Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi will continue through Friday.

Rituals in the temple complex have been ongoing since Saturday.

Officials estimate that between 500,000 and 600,000 devotees will visit Ayodhya for Ram Lalla's darshan during the celebrations.

--IANS

sd/

LATEST NEWS

Newly weds Ssara Khan, Krishh Pathak turn business partners, say 'this is how we are building our life together'

Newly weds Ssara Khan, Krishh Pathak turn business partners, say 'this is how we are building our life together'

Operational disruptions: IndiGo says fully collaborating with regulator’s committee

Operational disruptions: IndiGo says fully collaborating with regulator’s committee

BJP slams Mamata for issuing 'veiled threats' against HM Shah during Bengal visit

BJP slams Mamata for issuing 'veiled threats' against HM Shah during Bengal visit

India’s fertiliser subsidy outgo to touch Rs 1.9 lakh crore in FY27

India’s fertiliser subsidy outgo to touch Rs 1.9 lakh crore in FY27

'They are humans, not robots or bonded labourers': AAP leader backs gig workers' strike

'They are humans, not robots or bonded labourers': AAP leader backs gig workers' strike

Indian stock markets end 2025 on strong note, Nifty logs 10th consecutive year of gains

Indian stock markets end 2025 on strong note, Nifty logs 10th consecutive year of gains

Cabinet okays Rs 19,142 crore project to build new 6-lane Nashik-Akkalkot highway

Cabinet okays Rs 19,142 crore project to build new 6-lane Nashik-Akkalkot highway

Adani Foundation, Adani Electricity enable 1st-ever air travel experience for ‘Swabhimaan’ beneficiaries

Adani Foundation, Adani Electricity enable 1st-ever air travel experience for ‘Swabhimaan’ beneficiaries

WPL 2026: DC will win title, Mandhana might win Orange Cap, says Chopra

WPL 2026: DC will win title, Mandhana might win Orange Cap, says Chopra

Amitabh Bachchan breaks down remembering late Dharmendra on KBC, shares an emotional anecdote from 'Sholay'

Amitabh Bachchan breaks down remembering late Dharmendra on KBC, shares an emotional anecdote from 'Sholay'