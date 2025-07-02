July 02, 2025 8:09 PM हिंदी

Disha Patani roped in for a special appearance in Shahid Kapoor & Vishal Bhardwaj's untitled next

Disha Patani roped in for a special appearance in Shahid Kapoor & Vishal Bhardwaj's untitled next

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Actress Disha Patani has been roped in for a special appearance in Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj's yet-to-be-titled next.

Sharing the exciting news with his InstaFam, Bhardwaj dropped a happy black and white pic with Patani on social media. The filmmaker further revealed that the cameo was specially written for the actress.

"Excited to have the stunning @dishapatani join us for a dazzling cameo specially written for her, opposite @shahidkapoor," he captioned the post.

While details about her role have been kept under wraps for now, the reports suggest that Patani will be seen in two songs in this untitled flick.

However, nothing has been announced officially yet.

This will be the first time that Patani will be sharing screen space with Shahid.

The project will also see Triptii Dimri as the leading lady opposite Shahid, marking the primary on-screen pairing of the two actors.

Talking about the project on the IIFA green carpet, Shahid was heard saying, “It’s a very good thing that IIFA has started to recognise and honour digital content. Digital medium has so many good artists making good stories with a message. In the past few years, digital content has seen a meteoric rise. I also did a series called ‘Farzi’ on OTT 2-3 years ago. I did the series because I love digital content, and I thought people would like to see me in a series which has good content”.

“Hopefully, in sometime there shall be ‘Farzi 2’, I hope that should happen. On OTT that’s the agenda. Apart from that I’m shooting a film with Vishal Bhardwaj, and hopefully it will be out by the end of the year," Shahid added.

The drama is likely to reach the audience by the end of this year.

Before this, Shahid worked with Bhardwaj in three movies including "Kaminey" in 2009, "Haider" in 2014, and "Rangoon" in 2017, making this his fourth collaboration with the filmmaker.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Poonch: Sports equipment provided under Khelo India initiative, players elated

Poonch: Sports equipment provided under Khelo India initiative, players elated

Brad Pitt reveals who left him starstruck

Brad Pitt reveals who left him starstruck

Mandakini says 'My heart is shattered' as her father passes away

Mandakini says 'my heart is shattered' as her father passes away

Tahir says he admires Kay Kay Menon’s quality to portray antagonists and protagonists with equal finesse

Tahir says he admires Kay Kay Menon’s quality to portray antagonists and protagonists with equal finesse

PM Matsya Sampada Yojana yielding rich dividends for fishery businesses in Bihar

PM Matsya Sampada Yojana yielding rich dividends for fishery businesses in Bihar

Harsh Gujral reveals how would be react If his partner cheats on him

Harsh Gujral reveals how would be react if his partner cheats on him

POCO F7 crashes Flipkart with one hour sellout

POCO F7 crashes Flipkart with one hour sellout

Northeast has become India’s engine towards Viksit Bharat: Jyotiraditya Scindia (IANS Exclusive)

Northeast has become India’s engine towards Viksit Bharat: Jyotiraditya Scindia (IANS Exclusive)

Confident of BJP-led NDA returning to power in Bihar: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Confident of BJP-led NDA returning to power in Bihar: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Once on ventilator, BSNL ready to serve the nation again: Jyotiraditya Scindia (IANS Interview)

Once on ventilator, BSNL ready to serve the nation again: Jyotiraditya Scindia (IANS Interview)