October 10, 2025 10:19 PM हिंदी

Disha Parmar keeps Karwa Chauth fast for husband Rahul Vaidya despite a high-grade fever

Mumbai Oct 10 (IANS) Actress Disha Parmar, known for her work on television and admired for her real-life story with singer Rahul Vaidya, observed Karwa Chauth this year under difficult circumstances.

Despite running a high-grade fever, the actress fasted the entire day for her husband, expressing both her exhaustion and determination in a heartfelt social media story. Sharing a picture of herself looking visibly drained, Disha captioned the post, "Let's hope I can survive. 101 Bukharwala Karwa Chauth.".

In the photo, Disha appears unwell, wearing oversized glasses and resting her face on her palm with a tired expression reflecting both her illness and the toll of fasting without food and water. Fans noted how the actress, though sick, chose to uphold her traditional past, highlighting her devotion to her husband Rahul.

For the uninitiated, Rahul and Disha's love story has been one of television's most talked-about romances. The relationship gained nationwide attention during Bigg Boss 14 when Rahul Vaidya, as a contestant, made a public declaration of love for Disha. On national television, he admitted that while they had been close friends earlier, this time inside the house made him realize he was deeply in love with her.

In one memorable episode, he even proposed to her for marriage, a moment that became the highlight of the season. Disha later entered the show as a family guest and said yes to Rahul's proposal, sealing their romance in front of millions of viewers.

The couple tied the knot in July 2021 in a star-studded ceremony attended by industry friends and family. Two years later, in September 2023, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl whom they lovingly named Navya.

On the evening of 10th of October, Disha shared another story on her social media account wherein she was seen all decked up in a beautiful pink saree, all ready to break the Karwa Chauth fast

--IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

President Murmu offers prayers at Somnath Temple in Gujarat; visits Gir National Park

President Murmu offers prayers at Somnath Temple in Gujarat; visits Gir National Park

India’s first Large Language Model slated for launch by year end

India’s first Large Language Model slated for launch by year end

Centre asks airlines to strictly adhere to safety protocols, keep airfares reasonable

Centre asks airlines to strictly adhere to safety protocols, keep airfares reasonable

Singapore hand India a 27-7 defeat in water polo classification matches in the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Friday. Photo credit: SFI

Asian Aquatics C’ships: Singapore hand India a 27-7 defeat in water polo classification matches

Ranji Trophy: Azharuddeen to lead Kerala; Samson returns to red-ball setup

Ranji Trophy: Azharuddeen to lead Kerala; Samson returns to red-ball setup

Madhya Pradesh: SDPO among 10 cops suspended for embezzlement of hawala money

Madhya Pradesh: SDPO among 10 cops suspended for embezzlement of hawala money

Migratory bird slender-billed curlew extinct now

Migratory bird slender-billed curlew extinct now

Manipur emerges as transit hub for human trafficking: Women panel

Manipur emerges as transit hub for human trafficking: Women panel

We want to bat as long as possible and get the best total, says B Sai Sudharsan after scoring 87 against West Indies on the opening day of the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

2nd Test: We want to bat as long as possible and get the best total, says Sudharsan

Trailer of Harish Kalyan's 'Diesel' promises a film with an explosive plot! (Photo Credit: Harish Kalyan/X)

Trailer of Harish Kalyan's 'Diesel' promises a film with an explosive plot!