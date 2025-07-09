July 09, 2025 8:58 PM हिंदी

Director Santosh Singh defends pairing Vikrant Massey & Shanaya Kapoor in 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan'

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Filmmaker Santosh Singh has defended the unusual pairing of Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in his next, "Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan" saying "let the story speak”.

When asked about the criticism faced due to Vikrant and Shanaya's huge age gap, the director revealed, "People will always react. But once they watch the film, they’ll understand why this pairing works. It’s what the story needed. They complement each other beautifully on screen. It’s unconventional, but that’s exactly what makes it compelling."

He further shared that "Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan" being Shanaya's theatrical debut added further pressure on him.

Santosh said, "There was an added responsibility. But I didn’t see it as pressure — more like an opportunity to create something honest. Shanaya came in with sincerity and a strong work ethic. She was open, eager to learn, and willing to put in the hard work. Directing her was a smooth and fulfilling experience."

Speaking about how Shanaya came onboard the film, he revealed, "It felt like destiny. We were looking for a fresh face, and a casting director friend shared an old audition tape of hers. There was something raw and vulnerable in it that just felt right for the character. She prepared thoroughly and did multiple workshops. She truly earned this role."

Asked how he navigates the trolling for launching a star kid, the director disclosed, "Today, people are quick to judge, especially online. But I strongly believe everyone deserves a fair shot. Shanaya gave this film her all. She did four months of workshops, worked with acting coaches, and sent us videos after every rehearsal. She earned this role with merit, not just her last name."

Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, the project has been backed by Mansi Bagla along with Varun Bagla.

"Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan" is set to be released on July 11, 2025.

