Rupali Ganguly shares why she never imagined herself becoming a big star

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Television actress Rupali Ganguly, who is currently seen playing the titular role in the popular show “Anupamaa,” has opened up about her journey in the industry.

In a candid revelation, the actress admitted that she never imagined herself becoming a big star. Expressing the same, Ganguly told IANS, “This dream wasn’t originally mine. I never imagined myself becoming a big actor or star. I just wanted to stand on stage like the people I admired, but I didn’t realize the hard work that goes into it.”

Rupali also recalled a heartfelt moment with producer Rajan Shahi, highlighting how he had unwavering faith in her right from the beginning. “When I signed the contract for Anupamaa, Rajan ji told me, ‘Rupali, I want you to win every award there is.’ That kind of faith pushes you to give your all.”

Talking about balancing her professional and personal life, the actress credited her husband, Ashwin, for being her unwavering pillar of support. She revealed that despite the hectic demands of her schedule, she finds comfort knowing that her child is in caring hands. Ganguly also admitted that while she often misses her little one, Ashwin is always there—both for their child and for her—making it all a little easier to manage. “Yes, I miss my child. But Ashwin is there for him and for me, always.”

Rupali portrays the lead character in StarPlus’ hit show "Anupamaa," which is produced by Rajan Shahi.

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly had recently marked the auspicious occasion of Sawan Somwar with a temple visit alongside her husband, Ashwin K. Verma. The couple had offered prayers and sought Lord Shiva’s blessings, wholeheartedly embracing the spiritual essence of the holy month. The actress had taken to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos from the visit. In one of the pictures, Rupali was seen gently speaking into the ear of Nandi, the sacred bull associated with Lord Shiva.

“Sawan Somwaar aur mere Mahakaal Jai Shree Mahakaal Jai Maa Harsiddhi Jai Shree KaalBhairav Har Har Mahadev. @ashwinkverma @ddheeraj_d_dev #jaimahakaal #ujjain #anupamaa #rupaliganguly #divine #shravansomvar,” the ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ actress wrote in the caption.

--IANS

ps/

