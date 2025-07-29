July 29, 2025 6:01 PM हिंदी

Indian delegation in Syria, discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation

Indian delegation in Syria, discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation

Damascus, July 29 (IANS) An Indian delegation, currently on a visit to Damascus, met with Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani to explore avenues for bolstering bilateral relations aimed at serving the mutual interests of both countries.

According to a statement shared on the Syrian Foreign Ministry's Telegram channel, "Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani received an Indian delegation in Damascus, headed by Suresh Kumar, Director of the West Asia and North Africa Department at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs."

"The meeting addressed issues of mutual interest and ways to strengthen relations between the two countries to serve the interests of both peoples," the ministry said on Monday.

India has long maintained cordial ties with the former Assad regime, and this latest engagement is seen as part of a broader effort to deepen its diplomatic and developmental cooperation with the current government in Damascus.

In addition to the meeting with the Syrian Foreign Minister, the Indian delegation also held discussions with Syrian Health Minister Musab Al-Ali on Monday.

The focus of the dialogue was on enhancing collaboration in healthcare, particularly in pharmaceutical manufacturing and medical training.

During the meeting, both sides also deliberated on the implementation of a scholarship program for Syrian students and the development of a specialised engineering cooperation initiative tailored for Syrian government employees.

Al-Ali emphasised Syria's keenness to build a strong and lasting partnership with India in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

According to Syria's official news agency SANA, he noted that such cooperation would strengthen the country's national health system and improve the availability of essential medicines.

Suresh Kumar, representing India, reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to support Syria through funding specialised training programs for Syrian professionals.

He also stated that India would continue coordinating the training of Syrian doctors at Indian institutions while fostering deeper collaboration in nursing, pharmaceuticals, and drug exports.

--IANS

int/sd/

LATEST NEWS

15-year-old Baloch teen abducted in Pakistan's Balochistan as cycle of persecution continues

15-year-old Baloch teen abducted in Pakistan's Balochistan as cycle of persecution continues

Anirudh has just poured life into Kingdom, says Vijay Deverakonda

Anirudh has just poured life into Kingdom, says Vijay Deverakonda

'Super Dancer Chapter 5': Geeta Kapur claims Govinda will fall in love with contestant Somansh

'Super Dancer Chapter 5': Geeta Kapur claims Govinda will fall in love with contestant Somansh

Aditya Dhar treats with a BTS pic from 'Dhurandhar' with Sanjay Dutt on his birthday

Aditya Dhar treats with a BTS pic from 'Dhurandhar' with Sanjay Dutt on his birthday

Transforming young lives through eternal culture: BAPS begins Sanskrit learning initiative 

Transforming young lives through eternal culture: BAPS begins Sanskrit learning initiative 

Nehru might be your grandfather, but he was first PM; I have right to question: Nishikant Dubey slams Gandhis

Nehru might be your grandfather, but he was first PM; I have right to question: Nishikant Dubey slams Gandhis

Unfortunately, Arsenal are one of the best teams in the world: Spurs head coach Thomas Frank

Unfortunately, Arsenal are one of the best teams in the world: Spurs head coach Thomas Frank

PM Modi’s Maldives visit reinforces India’s commitment to ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy

PM Modi’s Maldives visit reinforces India’s commitment to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy

Tom Latham ruled out of first Test against Zimbabwe, Mitchell Santner to lead New Zealand in the match starting in Harare on August 7. Photo credit: New Zealand Cricket

Latham ruled out of first Test against Zimbabwe, Santner to lead New Zealand

Asian Paints’ Q1 net profit falls 6 pc, revenue also down

Asian Paints’ Q1 net profit falls 6.2 pc, revenue also down