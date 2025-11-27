Director Ramesh Sippy misses late Dharmendra, says 3 out of 6 great actors of Sholay are no more

Mumbai Nov 27 (IANS) Director Ramesh Sippy, the man behind the cult classic Sholay, on the 27th of November spoke about Bollywood’s Veeru, aka the late superstar Dharmendra.

The filmmaker spoke at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Thursday at a session that was titled ‘50 years of Sholay: Why Sholay still resonates’.

Remembering Dharmendra, Ramesh said, “Three out of six great actors of Sholay – Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, and now Dharmendra – are no more. We definitely miss them.” For the uninitiated, the late superstar passed away on November 24, leaving behind a legacy of 60 years in the Bollywood industry.

On November 27, Dharmendra’s wife and actress Hema Malini took to her social media account in expressing her grief. She wrote, “Dharam ji was many things to me. Loving husband, adoring father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, friend, philosopher, guide, poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need – in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them.”

She added, “As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever. My personal loss is indescribable, and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life. After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments…”

The actor had been keeping unwell for quite some time. He was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in mid-November and was on a ventilator. He was later discharged, and the treatments continued at home.

Talking about Sholay, the movie starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Jaya Bachchan and Hema Malini in the lead. The movie that was released in 1975 is considered to be one of the most iconic movies of all time.

--IANS

rd/