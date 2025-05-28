Director Karthikeyan Mani on his film Madras Matinee: Every moment of this film will be truthful

Chennai, May 28 (IANS) Director Karthikeyan Mani, who has turned director with his upcoming feel good family entertainer 'Madras Matinee', featuring actors Kaali Venkat and Roshini in the lead, says that ever moment of his film will be truthful and that "Not a second of the film will be a lie".

The film, which has caught the attention of everybody in trade circles for its engaging content which insiders claim is refreshing and new, is being presented by Dream Warrior Pictures.

Talking about his film at an event organised to launch the trailer of his film, director Karthikeyan Mani, who is actually an IT professional, said, "Although I am in the IT industry, I have a passion for cinema. I am an ordinary person who was born and brought up in MGR Nagar. When I was wondering on what meaningful topic I must make my film on, I noticed an uncle who has a grocery shop at the end of my street.

"I have been seeing him from the time I was a child. His shop has not changed in the last 35 years and I have always wondered about his life. I see him as a person, who still runs despite knowing that he will not progress. I am not saying this as an indicator of his intelligence. It is a reflection of his situation. The framework within which a lot of people operate limits them from growing.

"So, my film's story is about what happens when an ordinary man, who, despite being restricted by limitations, continues to run for the sake of his children. What happens when he suddenly finds there is a gap between him and his children? The incredible amount of pain which that dad feels then is what this film is all about."

The director, who was all praise for his actors, said that he had made up his mind to not do the film if he could not find the apt actor for the dad's role in his film.

"I decided at one point that if I did not find the right person to play the dad's character, I wouldn't do this film. Luckily, Kaali sir accepted it. One thing about Kaali sir is every thing about him is truthful. Every moment of this film will be truthful. Not a second will be a lie. You will find a perspective that you didn't know you had on life through this film," he said.

The trailer of the film has Sathyaraj, a sci-fi writer in the film, belittling middle class people, saying "No action, no adventure,no romance in a middle class life. So sad." However, the trailer indicates just the opposite.

Referring to the trailer, the director said, "All of these are there in a middle class life and it is there in your life too. You will get to realise this through this film."

--IANS

mkr/