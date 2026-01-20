Dinesh Lamba's look as Ghiyasuddin Thamkani from 'Draupathi 2' released

Chennai, Jan 20 (IANS) The makers of director Mohan G's eagerly awaited Tamil-Telugu historical drama 'Draupathi 2' on Tuesday released the first look poster of actor Dinesh Lamba as Ghiyasuddin Thamkani in the film.

For the unaware, the film is to hit screens on January 23 this year.

Taking to his X timeline, director Mohan G Kshatriyan shared the first look poster of Lamba and wrote, "In just three more days, #Draupathi 2 will be in your favorite theaters.. Starting January 23."

Produced by Chola Chakravarthy of Netaji Productions in association with G. M Film Corporation, 'Draupathi 2', has triggered huge interest among fans.

The film is set in the 14th century and unfolds against the backdrop of the rule of Hoysala emperor Veera Vallalar III, the valour and resistance of the Kadavarayas of Sendhamangalam, and the turbulent shifts triggered by the Mughal invasion of Tamil Nadu.

Apart from Richard Rishi and Rakshana Induchoodan, actor and cinematographer Natti Natraj will be seen essaying a key role.

The film will also feature actors Y. G. Mahendran, Nadodigal Barani, Saravana Subbiah, Vela Ramamoorthy, Siraj Johnny, Dinesh Lamba, Ganesh Gaurang, Divi, Devayani Sharma, and Arunodayan, further strengthening the film’s historical scale and dramatic presence.

Director Mohan G Kshatriyan, during an interview to IANS earlier, had said that 'Draupathi 2' would start off from 'Draupathi', the first part of the franchise. "The duration of this film is 2 hours and 39 minutes. Of this, only eight to nine minutes of the story happens in 2025, the remaining happens in the 14th century," the director had disclosed.

Mohan G Kshatriyan said that the inspiration for the screenplay came from a small book called Moondram Vallalla Maharaja by a historian called Annal Kandar.

"The prime historical events shown in the film are all based on facts. However, we have used cinematic liberties while developing characters. It took me almost a year to complete the script as I had to meet a lot of people to learn about this subject. The third Veera Vallalalar ruled with Thiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu as his capital," he explained.

The film boasts of a good technical team as well. It's Telugu dialogues have been penned by Samrat, while Ghibran Vaibodha has scored the music.

Cinematography for the film is by Philip R. Sundar and Thanika Tony is in charge of choreography.

Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Action Santosh while editing is by Devaraj. Art direction has been done by Kamalnathan.

