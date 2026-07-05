Diljit Dosanjh starrer 'Satluj' taken down days after OTT release

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Only days after release, Diljit Dosanjh starrer 'Satluj' has been taken down from the OTT platform Zee5.

The OTT platform published an official statement on its Instagram handle, saying that although they have decided to ‘pause’ the drama in India, they ‘firmly stand by the film’.

They further informed that they have taken the decision keeping in view the ‘current developments’.

Expressing their gratitude to the audience for an overwhelming response, the statement read, "The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life.”

They also added that they stand behind the film’s team, writing, “At Zee 5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives (sic).”

They went on to add, “In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity. Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering.”

Earlier titled ‘Punjab 95’, the project fought a long battle against censorship before finally getting a digital release.

--IANS

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