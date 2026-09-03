September 03, 2026 9:21 AM हिंदी

Diljit Dosanjh reaches Italy, wants PM Giorgia Meloni to welcome him

Diljit Dosanjh reaches Italy, wants PM Giorgia Meloni to welcome him

Mumbai, September 3 (IANS) Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently reached Milan, Italy as a part of the next leg of his ongoing Aura World Tour.

As he headed towards the country, the singer had a playful request for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Diljit shared a video from his journey to Milan, where in Punjabi, he jokingly addressed Giorgia Meloni and asked her to come and welcome him in Italy. He also tagged the Italian Prime Minister in the post.

The actor was seen seated in the private plane as he headed to Italy along with his team. It was here when Diljit along with another team member were seen talking to the camera in Punjabi and having a great time.

Meanwhile, Diljit has been giving his fans glimpses of his travels between concerts, documenting his experiences across Europe on social media.

Before arriving in Milan, the singer explored Prague, where he was seen cruising through the city's waterways on a boat

In one of the videos, Diljit broke into his signature bhangra moves and even taught the dance to members of the boat's crew, getting them to follow his steps. He also shared glimpses of Prague's architecture and food, describing the city as "HEAVEN" and wrote, "I'm in love, bro."

Earlier, during his stop in Berlin, Diljit brought his Punjabi energy to the streets of the German capital. He was seen performing Bhangra on the streets with a friend while exploring the city ahead of his concert.

Diljit has also been sharing moments from his international travels, including his earlier stop in Japan.

–IANS

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