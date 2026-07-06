Diljit Dosanjh opens up about the challenges of shooting ‘Satluj’ during a live session

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) During a recent live interaction, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh reacted to the online leak of ‘Satluj’ and shared insights into the difficulties and experiences he went through during the film’s shoot.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a video wherein Diljit spoke about the challenges faced while shooting the film. He also revealed that the team anticipated its removal from the OTT platform within days, which led them to opt for a guerrilla-style release strategy. During the interaction, the ‘Udta Punjab’ actor also thanked fans who managed to download the film before it was taken down and encouraged them to share the links so others could watch it as well.

Speaking about the challenges faced during the shooting of the film, Diljit said, "Even during the shooting of the film, we faced many difficulties at several points. Our film’s shoot was halted for weeks and even months. In fact, some of our own people also created challenges during the production, though I don’t want to go into details. We faced multiple hurdles throughout the filming process, and the shoot was stopped for many days. I salute Honey Ji, who dedicated his entire life to this film.”

He added, “Whenever I used to remember that the film had not been released, I used to feel bad. Now I feel relieved with the film’s leak on social media. Now it is the people’s film.”

Diljit also mentioned, “What I had feared actually happened. I thought the film would be taken down by Monday when the offices would be opened, but I had no idea that it would be banned on Sunday only. But I was sure that it would be banned. That's why we didn't promote the film. It was best to release the film (online) without any promotion.”

“But now I am satisfied and grateful that today's youth is talking about Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film has reached every home. And I want to congratulate the entire team that our film has finally made it to the people. This was the only way to release the film. I am now tension-free. People have already downloaded the movie, so now I am tension-free. No one can stop the film now.”

The film, directed by Honey Trehan, is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and premiered on ZEE5 in India on Friday under the title Satluj.

However, to everyone’s surprise, the film was taken down from the Indian streaming platform on June 5.

--IANS

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