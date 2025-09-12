Diljit Dosanjh joins forces with Rishabh Shetty for 'Kantara: Chapter 1' album

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh has been constantly expanding his horizons. He recently joined forces with Sandalwood sensation Rishabh Shetty for his much-awaited prequel "Kantara: Chapter 1".

Diljit and Rishabh shared a joint post where the two were seen greeting each other with affection before moving on to a fruitful musical session. These two also indulged in a fun chat after wrapping up their work for the day. The project marks Diljit's primary association with Rishabh.

The 'Jatt & Juliet' actor has recorded a special song for "Kantara: Chapter 1". The track, which is believed to have been wrapped up within a day, was reportedly recorded at the YRF Studios, Andheri, Mumbai.

Diljit revealed that when he watched "Kantara" in the cinema halls, he ended up getting teary-eyed as the "Varaha Roopam" track played on screen.

Expressing his excitement, Diljit wrote on the photo-sharing app, "With Big Brother @rishabshettyofficial Salute to This Guy Man.. Who made The Masterpiece “KANTARA“ I have a Personal Connection with This film which I can’t tell.. But I remember when I was watching in the theatres.. In The End when The song VARAHA ROOPAM Played I cried in so much ecstasy..Now KANTARA Chapter 1 is Coming on October 2nd...Can’t wait to watch it In Theaters @b_ajaneesh Sir Thank You So Much.. I Learnt a Lot From You Yesterday."

Reacting to this, Rishabh also mentioned in the comment section, "Excited to join hands with Diljit Dosanjh for the Kantara album (folded hands emoji)By Shiva’s grace, everything fell into place. Much love, Paji (Red heart and fire emoji) Another Shiva bhakt meets Kantara."

Penned and helmed by Rishab Shetty and backed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, "Kantara: Chapter 1" stars Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Sapthami Gowda, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, along with others.

