Dilip Joshi visits BAPS Mandir, offers prayers during Annakut celebration

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Popular actor Dilip Joshi, who gained major stardom playing the role of Jethalal in the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, visited the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Dadar to take part in the Annakut celebrations.

Talking to IANS from the temple, Dilip showcased his joy, saying that the festival was organised with over 2,500 pure vegetarian dishes prepared and offered to the deity

He said: “Namaskar friends, I am Dilip Joshi and right now I am at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandirin Dadar aur yahan par bahut badhiya tareeke se anakoot ka ayojan kiya jaata hai aur is saal 2500 se bhi zyada shudh shakahari dishes yahaan pe rakhe huye hain.”

“(Namaskar friends, I am Dilip Joshi, and right now I am at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Dadar. Here, the Annakut celebration is organised in a grand manner, and this year, more than 2,500 pure vegetarian dishes have been offered here.)”

He added: “Bhagwaan ke charnon pe arpan kiye huye hai aur yeh saare vyanjan jo hai yahaan ke santo ne bhi banaye aur jo hari bhakt hai BAPS ke jo satsangi hai unhone ne bhi 1-1-2-2 items sab apne gar par bana karke yahan bhagwaan ke charno main rakhi hai.”

“(These dishes have been offered at the feet of God, and many of them have been prepared by the saints here, as well as by the devotees of BAPS. Each devotee has lovingly prepared one or two items at home and placed them here at the feet of the Lord.)”

Dilip called it a heartwarming experience.

“Toh bahut hi haladak Anubhav hai yeh har saal yeh bhagwaan ko arpan kiye jaate hai shudh shakahari vyanjan saare. Mujeh bhi aaj yahan par darshan karne ka mauka mila . Bahut hi anand ka anubhav ho raha hai.”

“(So, this is a truly heartwarming experience. Every year, all these pure vegetarian dishes are offered to God. Today, I also got the opportunity to visit and have darshan here, and it’s been an experience filled with great joy and happiness.)”

--IANS

dc/