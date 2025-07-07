Diksha finishes 63rd as amateur Lottie Woad wins Irish Open

Kildare (Ireland), July 7 (IANS) Diksha Dagar, who made her 11th cut in succession on the line, finished in a none-too-happy manner with a double bogey in a card of 4-over 77 at the 2025 Women’s Irish Open at Carton House. She ended way down in Tied-63rd. She had rounds of 75-73-73-77 for a 6-over total.

Diksha’s teammates Avani Prashanth, Tvesa Malik, and Hitaashee Bakshi missed the cut.

Amateur Lottie Woad stormed to a six-shot victory at the 2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open. The English star began with day leading by seven strokes after rounds of 68-67-67 on the first three days of action on the O’Meara Course.

A round of 69 (-4) was more than enough to seal a maiden Ladies European Tour (LET) title for the world No.1 amateur with a score of 21-under-par. She won by six shots as Madalene Sagstrom (68) was second at 15-under.

Woad began her day with a birdie at the second before adding another at the fourth. She made only her second bogey of the week at the fifth hole.

However, the 21-year-old soon bounced back with birdies on the eighth and 13th holes. She made another bogey on the 15th but then rolled in back-to-back birdies on 16 and 17.

Needing just two points to secure her LPGA Tour membership through the LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway (LEAP), Woad is going to remain an amateur until she has accumulated the 20 points required.

Sweden’s Madelene Sagström ended the week in outright second place on 15-under-par after a final round of 68 (-5) in Ireland. New Zealand’s Amelia Garvey produced an excellent final day, carding a round of 67 (-6) to seal solo third place on 14-under-par.

England’s Charley Hull was fourth on 12-under-par with four players two shots further back as Spain’s Fatima Fernandez Cano, England’s Hannah Screen, Switzerland’s Chiara Tamburlini, and Australia’s Kirsten Rudgeley were all T5 on 10-under.

Next up for the LET is the fourth Major of the year with the Amundi Evian Championship taking place from July 10-13 at Evian Resort Golf Club.

