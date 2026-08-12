DigiLocker reaches more than 72.43 crore registered users, UMANG at over 11.66 crore users

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) DigiLocker has reached more than 72.43 crore registered users and has about 72.86 crore document access transactions in the last three years, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Moreover, the UMANG platform has more than 11.66 crore registered users witnessing about 798 crore transactions in the last three years, Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha.

In line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to democratise technology and empower citizens, the government launched the Digital India programme in July 2015.

Under the Digital India programme, the government has undertaken several initiatives to improve digital access and ensure seamless citizen-centric service delivery.

As on July 31, 2026, approximately 2,575 services (Central Government: 880; State Government: 1,695) across India are available on the UMANG platform, and 5,437 document types/services (Central Government: 661; State Government: 4,776) are available on DigiLocker platform, the minister informed.

He further stated that the Government has expanded the network of Common Service Centres (CSCs) to improve digital access in rural and remote areas. CSCs provide citizen-centric digital services.

These include government, banking, financial, insurance, pension, and utility payment services.

As on June 30, 2026, 4,07,122 CSCs were functional at the Gram Panchayat level. Of these, 70,069 CSCs were operated by women Village Level Entrepreneurs, said Vaishnaw.

Both UMANG and DigiLocker platforms are available through mobile applications and web portals, enabling citizens to access government services anytime and anywhere.

Moreover, UMANG and DigiLocker are integrated with key Digital Public Infrastructure components such as Aadhaar, eSign, API Setu, and other major digital platforms, enabling seamless and paperless service delivery.

According to the minister, both platforms provide secure authentication, digital document verification, and consent-based sharing, reducing the need for physical visits and paper-based processes while ensuring efficient service delivery.

--IANS

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