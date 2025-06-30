Did you know Rajkummar Rao underwent intense gun training for 'Maalik'?

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Actor Rajkummar Rao is all set to charm his way into our hearts as the bold and ruthless gangster in his next "Maalik". To make his role more authentic, he underwent special gun training.

In order to master using an AK 47, Rao was trained by ammunition experts. He learned vivid techniques of professionally using the gun during his training.

Talking about the same, producer Jay Shewakramani shared, “It took some time and hardcore training for Raj to master the AK 47. During rehearsals, there were a few times when he faced some shoulder jerks while practicing the gun. But he didn't give up and kept at it till we completed the shot. I absolutely admire Raj's commitment to his craft."

Before this, "Maalik" director Pulkit shed light on Rao's rugged transformation for the gangster drama.

The 'Stree' actor grew his beard for over 80 days to achieve his desired rugged look in the forthcoming flick.

Pulkit further disclosed that the team wanted Rao to embody a sense of raw power for his role.

The filmmaker shared, “We wanted Raj to embody a sense of raw power, something that feels lived-in, gritty, and unapologetically real. He committed to the process fully, both physically and emotionally. Rajkummar Rao grew his beard for nearly three months to embody a character bursting with wild energy. What you see in the teaser is just the beginning, there’s so much more to this character, and Rajkummar has delivered something truly special”.

Former Miss World Manushi Chillar will be seen romancing Rao for the first time in the highly-anticipated drama.

Additionally, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Medha Shankr, Huma Qureshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Swanand Kirkire have also been roped in to play key roles in the film, along with others.

Backed by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner, in collaboration with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films, "Maalik" is slated for a theatrical release on July 11 this year.

