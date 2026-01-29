Dibyendu Bhattacharya calls his director, Arijit Singh, a 'Sufi'

January 29, 2026 5:57 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film directed and co-produced by Arijit Singh, has reacted to the news of the superstar singer hanging his boots as far as playback singing is concerned.

The jungle adventure film marks the actor’s first collaboration with Arijit despite their similar cultural backgrounds.

Talking about the singer’s retirement from playback, Dibyendu Bhattacharya told IANS, “I see Arijit as a Sufi. Whether he is singing or directing, he is an absolute Sufi. As a director, he is extremely calm. He sits with actors, engages in meaningful conversations, and ensures no one feels pressurised. He allows the magic to happen naturally, it’s almost as if his camera breathes. For him, emotions always come before technicalities”.

Reflecting on Arijit’s decision to step away from singing, Dibyendu added, “I am a fan of his singing, and I genuinely feel he is one of the finest singers in the world. I love him as a director, but like everyone else, I also hope he sings a few songs again someday”.

Currently being shot in Shantiniketan, the film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a special appearance. Arijit and Koel have co-written the script. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter, Shora, alongside Arijit’s son, marking a fresh on-screen pairing. It is co-produced by Arijit and his wife Koel Singh, along with Mahavir Jain.

Earlier, Arijit announced his retirement from playback singing. In a heartfelt note, Arijit expressed gratitude for the journey so far, writing, “I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey”.

In 2018, Arijit directed the Bengali film ‘Sa’, a lyrical coming-of-age story centered on a young boy’s relationship with music.

