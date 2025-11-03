November 03, 2025 8:39 AM हिंदी

Diana Penty says 'my heart is full' as she celebrates her birthday

Diana Penty says 'my heart is full' as she celebrates her birthday

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actress Diana Penty turned a year older on Sunday, and her celebration included cutting the cake with her loved ones.

Sharing a glimpse of the night to remember, the 'Cocktail' actress took to her official IG and posted some photos from the celebration. Diana opted for an adorable black and white dress for her special day, surrounded by friends and family. From cutting the birthday cake to simply posing with your buddies, her birthday was all about making memories.

We could also see actresses Aditi Rao Hydari and Tamannaah Bhatia in the pics with Diana.

Admitting that she even forgot to blow out the candles before cutting the cake, Diana captioned the post, "Forgot to blow out the candles before cutting the cake… it was that kind of night (Face with tears of joy emoji) (sic)."

"Grateful for another year, and even more grateful for the incredible people I get to call family and friends. My heart is full (Red heart emoji)", the 'Chhaava' actress added.

On another note, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently paid a visit to Diana's ancestral home in South Bombay for her YouTube channel.

While giving Farah an exclusive tour of her lavish bungalow, Diana revealed that the property has been passed down through four generations - from her great-grandfather to her grandfather, to her parents, and now to her.

Diana further informed that some of the furniture pieces in the house are more than 100 years old, including a vintage decor that was gifted to her grandfather during World War II.

Comparing Diana’s beautiful home to Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, Farah joked, “Even a dance studio in Lokhandwala isn’t this big! This is as large as Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat living room.”

"I think I should call Shah Rukh here,” she added.

To this, Diana excitedly replied, “I would love to have Shah Rukh here!”

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Women in Blue, World Champions: Tech titans Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella hail India’s historic World Cup win

Women in Blue, World Champions: Tech titans Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella hail India’s historic World Cup win

Hina Khan thanks Salman Khan for coming in support of Ashnoor Kaur

Hina Khan thanks Salman Khan for coming in support of Ashnoor Kaur

Diana Penty says 'my heart is full' as she celebrates her birthday

Diana Penty says 'my heart is full' as she celebrates her birthday

Kremlin says no need to promptly prepare Putin-Trump meeting

Kremlin says no need to promptly prepare Putin-Trump meeting

Navi Mumbai: India’s players celebrate with the trophy during the presentation ceremony after winning the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday, November 3, 2025. (Photo: IANS)

India clinch maiden Women’s World Cup; BCCI announces Rs 51 cr reward for team, support staff

Watershed moment: President Murmu hails India’s historic Women’s World Cup triumph

Watershed moment: President Murmu hails India’s historic Women’s World Cup triumph

Shraddha Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal hail Indian women's team historic win in World Cup 2025 Finals

Shraddha Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal hail Indian women's team historic win in World Cup 2025 Finals

ICC chairman Jay Shah praises Women’s team for World Cup triumph, credits BCCI reforms for success Photo credit: Jay Shah/X

ICC chairman Jay Shah praises Women’s team for World Cup triumph, credits BCCI reforms for success

I just wanted to make my team win, says Shafali after substitute player turns star of World Cup triumph

I just wanted to make my team win, says Shafali after substitute player turns star of World Cup triumph

'I’m speechless, absolutely proud’: Head coach Amol Muzumdar

'I’m speechless, absolutely proud’: Head coach Amol Muzumdar