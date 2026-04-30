Dia Mirza shares rare teenage photo from much before her Bollywood journey

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she shared a rare photograph from her teenage years on her social media account.

The throwback picture, which appears to be from her early years, captures Dia in her young days and gives a glimpse of the actress much before she ventured into tinsel town.

Sharing the photo, Dia wrote, “I found this while sifting through old photographs…

There aren’t many from my teens. Just a handful of frozen moments… before everything became instant, endless, documented.”

She added, “And in this one, I met someone I had forgotten. Her eyes were quieter.

Certain in a way I don’t always remember being. Untouched by the noise that slowly finds all of us.”

She further wrote, “Going back to her felt… grounding. Almost like returning home to a truth that never really leaves, just gets buried. We all know what brings us joy. There is an innate wisdom, a soft voice within us that always knows. But the world gets loud. Expectations, fear, comparison… they dim that light. So we must return. Again and again. Because sometimes, looking back… is the only way forward.”

For the uninitiated, Dia Mirza began her journey in the entertainment world after winning the prestigious Miss Asia Pacific International 2000 title at the age of 18.

She made her Bollywood debut with the blockbuster hit Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein in 2001.

Over the years, she has been part of films like Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Dus, Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Sanju and many more.

On the personal front, Dia is married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi and the couple has a son Avyaan.

–IANS

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