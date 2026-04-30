April 30, 2026 9:18 AM हिंदी

Dia Mirza shares rare teenage photo from much before her Bollywood journey

Dia Mirza shares rare teenage photo from much before her Bollywood journey

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she shared a rare photograph from her teenage years on her social media account.

The throwback picture, which appears to be from her early years, captures Dia in her young days and gives a glimpse of the actress much before she ventured into tinsel town.

Sharing the photo, Dia wrote, “I found this while sifting through old photographs…

There aren’t many from my teens. Just a handful of frozen moments… before everything became instant, endless, documented.”

She added, “And in this one, I met someone I had forgotten. Her eyes were quieter.

Certain in a way I don’t always remember being. Untouched by the noise that slowly finds all of us.”

She further wrote, “Going back to her felt… grounding. Almost like returning home to a truth that never really leaves, just gets buried. We all know what brings us joy. There is an innate wisdom, a soft voice within us that always knows. But the world gets loud. Expectations, fear, comparison… they dim that light. So we must return. Again and again. Because sometimes, looking back… is the only way forward.”

For the uninitiated, Dia Mirza began her journey in the entertainment world after winning the prestigious Miss Asia Pacific International 2000 title at the age of 18.

She made her Bollywood debut with the blockbuster hit Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein in 2001.

Over the years, she has been part of films like Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Dus, Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Sanju and many more.

On the personal front, Dia is married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi and the couple has a son Avyaan.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Trump says US on track to return to moon under Artemis programme, praises NASA

Trump says US on track to return to moon under Artemis programme, praises NASA

India plans 62 vessels with Rs 51,383 crore investment in FY27: Minister

India plans 62 vessels with Rs 51,383 crore investment in FY27: Minister

Bipasha Basu on 10 years of bliss with ‘most loving man’ Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu on 10 years of bliss with ‘most loving man’ Karan Singh Grover

Two Jewish men stabbed in 'terror attack' in London, PM Starmer says 'deeply concerned'

Two Jewish men stabbed in 'terror attack' in London, PM Starmer says 'deeply concerned'

Dia Mirza shares rare teenage photo from much before her Bollywood journey

Dia Mirza shares rare teenage photo from much before her Bollywood journey

Rithvikk Dhanjani: When I’m dancing, I’m truly present

Rithvikk Dhanjani: When I’m dancing, I’m truly present

Sonali Kulkarni stuck in traffic for five hours, calls situation “extremely scary”

Sonali Kulkarni stuck in traffic for five hours, calls situation “extremely scary”

Vietnamese President To Lam to visit India from May 5-7

Vietnamese President To Lam to visit India from May 5-7

US lawmakers push Atrocities Determination Act to probe China's action in Tibet (Representational photo; source: IANS)

US lawmakers push Atrocities Determination Act to probe China's action in Tibet

Trump administration plans to release additional UFO information

Trump administration plans to release additional UFO information