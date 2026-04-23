Dia Mirza says ‘good luck and fly’ as Sayani Gupta gears up for ‘Aasmani’ ‘world premieres’

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Actress-producer Sayani Gupta is all geared up for the “world premieres” for her upcoming short film ‘Aasmani’ and said the last two and a half years culminating in 24 hours as she is all set to jet off.

She took to Instagram, where she shared a glimpse of the prep she has done for the “world premieres” of the short film, has been written, directed and produced by Sayani.

The actress wrote: “The last two and half years culminating in 24 hours as we set off for our World Premiere(s) of @aasmanithefilm Wish us luck as my baby sees the world!”

Former beauty queen, actress, and executive producer of Aasmani Dia Mirza turned cheerleader for Sayani in the comment section as she wrote: “Good luckk and flyy.”

‘Aasmani’ is the first production from Sayani Gupta Movies. It stars Revathy along with Daria Bedi and Abhay Kaul.

While she has earlier co-produced projects like ‘Where the Winds Blow’ and ‘Upar Neeche’, and various short films like ‘Dear Men’ & Oscar qualifying ‘Shameless’, ‘Aasmani’ is her first full blown production.

It was on March 30, when Sayani announced her maiden production and said: “It has been a long dream. I've been wanting to tell a certain kind of stories and the idea is to be able to create an enabling space for collaboration. We will go slowly but steadily, concentrating on one film at a time”.

She further mentioned, “For us the quality of writing, craft, storytelling will always take precedence, and for that to happen, the right kind of time, care and attention needs to be given to every project”.

Sayani spent over a year scouting locations across Maharashtra. Pune eventually became their base, given her connection to her alma mater, FTII. Handling both production and directing for the first time was a mammoth task.

Backed by Sumitra Gupta Foundation for Arts and One India Stories, the film brings together Executive Producers Nikkhil Advani, Dia Mirza and Ananya Rane.

--IANS

dc /