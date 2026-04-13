Dia Mirza recalls spending 4 days with Asha Bhosle in Paris while working on 'Na Marte Hum' from Aap Ki Asha

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Bollywood actress Dia Mirza recalled her time when she first met the legendary singer Asha Bhosle, when the actress was just 18.

Sharing a carousel post featuring the actress and the singer from what looks like a shoot, Dia reminisced her olden days with Asha Bhosle.

I was just 18 when I first met her, and had the privilege of working with her on “Na Marte Hum” from Aap Ki Asha. We spent four beautiful days in Paris and Mumbai, days I will carry with me forever.”

Dia further highlighted, “She was gentle, deeply kind, generous in ways that felt effortless, and so full of warmth. She went on to include me in many of her programmes while I was trying to find my voice.”

She added, “The world celebrates Asha Bhosle ji for her astonishing versatility - for the way she could inhabit any song, any emotion, with such truth. But to have known her, even briefly, is to understand that she was all of that and more. Melodic yet fierce, tender yet formidable… a woman who didn’t just walk her own path, but widened it for so many who would follow.”

The actress further called the singer as generous and ever supportive.

She wrote, “To witness her grace, her discipline, her joy in creation - was to witness greatness, gently worn. Ever generous, ever supportive Her thousands of songs - and the boundless force of her love - will outlive us all. Her art, her spirit, her legacy... they will continue to breathe through time.

Love and gratitude, always, Asha Tai.”

Talking about Asha Bhosle, the stalwart singer passed away on April 12 following multi organ failure.

The singer, who was 92 at the time of passing away has been a part of the entertainment industry for 83 years.

–IANS

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