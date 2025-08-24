August 24, 2025 4:40 PM हिंदी

Dia Mirza, husband Vaibhav Rekhi head for a Bhutan expedition 

Dia Mirza, husband Vaibhav Rekhi head for a Bhutan expedition

Mumbai 24 August (IANS): Bollywood actress Dia Mirza is on a adventure spree in Bhutan. Dia has been accompanied by her husband Vaibhav Rekhi.

The actress has been sharing a lot of fun and adventure filled pictures and videos on her social media account. From trekking to visiting sparkling clean streams and monasteries, Dia and Vaibhav have been exploring Bhutan in and out.

Dia has always loved travelling, especially within India and she keeps her fans updated by giving a sneak peek of all the beautiful places she explores, through her social media.

Recently, Dia celebrated her husband Vaibhav's birthday with family and close friends around. The intimate birthday party was planned by Dia herself. She shared a lot of candid photos showcasing fun moments between her family, herself and her husband Vaibhav on social media. In one of the images, shared by Dia one can see her and Vaibhav cutting the birthday cake along with their son Avyaan.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got married in February 2021 and welcomed their first born, their baby boy Avyaan Azad Rekhi on May 14th the same year. Their son was born prematurely and was in the NICU for 2 months. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi’s marriage was in news for the right reasons especially because their wedding priest was a lady.

Dia had consciously made a choice of opting for a female priest (Sheela Atta) to officiate the ceremony. She bumped into Sheela Atta at a friend's wedding where the latter was performing the wedding rituals. She was so moved and felt so spiritually connected to the ceremony and immediately decided to call Sheela as the priest at her wedding.

This is both, Dia and Vaibhav’s second try at marriage. Vaibhav also has a daughter Samaira from his first marriage with Sunaina Rekhi. in 2014, Dia who had married her long time business partner Sahil Sangha, parted ways in 2019, after 5 years of marriage marital bliss.

IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

'You brought calm, courage & deep love for Test cricket every time you played': Tendulkar congratulates Pujara on wonderful career

'You brought calm, courage & deep love for Test cricket every time you played': Tendulkar congratulates Pujara on wonderful career

Mithun Chakraborty reveals if avoiding industry parties & gatherings was a conscious choice

Mithun Chakraborty reveals if avoiding industry parties & gatherings was a conscious choice

Pujara’s career is a shining example of perseverance and selflessness, says Saikia

Pujara’s career is a shining example of perseverance and selflessness, says Saikia

Primary target is to secure 2026 WC qualification: Japan skipper Fujishima ahead of Men's Hockey Asia Cup (credit: Hockey India)

Primary target is to secure 2026 WC qualification: Japan skipper Fujishima ahead of Men's Hockey Asia Cup

FairPoint: While Rahul protests, Priyanka engages - a strategy for Congress revival?

FairPoint: While Rahul protests, Priyanka engages - a strategy for Congress revival?

Dia Mirza, husband Vaibhav Rekhi head for a Bhutan expedition

Dia Mirza, husband Vaibhav Rekhi head for a Bhutan expedition 

Shaan on several singers getting their break through reality shows: 'The talent is still very much there

Shaan on several singers getting their break through reality shows: 'The talent is still very much there

Kamal Nath responds to Gadkari’s gesture, urges broader acknowledgment of Cong-era projects

Kamal Nath responds to Nitin Gadkari’s gesture, urges broader acknowledgment of Cong-era projects

Om Raut reveals what cinematic entertainment means to him

Om Raut reveals what cinematic entertainment means to him

Raza Murad shares picture with Kiran Kumar reflecting on their 50 year bond & generational friendship

Raza Murad shares picture with Kiran Kumar reflecting on their 50 year bond & generational friendship