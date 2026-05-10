'Dhoni won’t risk disrupting CSK’s winning combination against LSG': Kumble

Chennai, May 10 (IANS)Former India captain Anil Kumble believes veteran wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni may not feature for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) despite working hard to regain full match fitness, as the five-time champions would not want to disturb a successful combination.

Speaking ahead of the IPL clash, Kumble said CSK is a side that strongly believes in continuity and rarely changes a winning XI.

“CSK are the kind of side that don’t like their winning streak to end. They don’t tinker much with their winning combination, and they believe in backing their players,” Kumble told Jio Hotstar.

The former India spinner revealed that Dhoni has been putting in extra effort behind the scenes, including spending significant time batting and wicketkeeping during practice sessions.

“Now, MS Dhoni has been batting a lot in the nets. He has even been practicing wicketkeeping in net sessions, which is very surprising because he is someone who never keeps wickets in the nets. He is doing that and trying his best to return to full match fitness,” he added.

However, Kumble feels the five-time IPL-winning captain may still choose not to return immediately if it risks affectin the balance and rhythm of the side.

“But even if he manages to regain the required fitness levels, I feel he will not want to come into the playing XI because CSK are doing well. He will not take the chance of disrupting the team’s momentum and the player combination that has helped them win,” Kumble said.

Dhoni injured his knee ahead of the IPL 2026 during a practice session, and he has not played a single match for the team in the ongoing season.

Meanwhile, CSK have made a strong comeback in IPL 2026 after a poor start as they have won three out of the last four matches and are placed at sixth position in the points table with 10 points in 10 matches. They can secure their place in the playoffs if they win a minimum of three out of the last four matches remaining.

--IANS

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