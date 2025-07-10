July 10, 2025 12:08 PM हिंदी

Dhawan: 'Pressure now on England' after India’s bold comeback at Edgbaston

Dhawan: 'Pressure now on England' after India’s bold

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has heaped praise on the young Indian side for their remarkable performance in the ongoing Test series in England, especially after their historic victory at Edgbaston — India's first at the venue in 58 years.

“First of all, I’d like to congratulate the entire team for winning at Edgbaston after 58 years — a phenomenal achievement. The way the boys bounced back in the second Test showed real character and resilience,” Dhawan told IANS in an exclusive interaction.

Highlighting individual brilliance, Dhawan reserved special praise for Shubman Gill, who has been in sublime form throughout the series.

“Shubman Gill led from the front with outstanding knocks of 269 and 161, brilliantly supported by Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep with the ball, especially in the absence of Bumrah. Even in the first Test, though we ended up on the losing side, the performance was full of positives. Gill scored a solid 147, while Rishabh Pant was exceptional with twin centuries — 134 and 118 — showing great maturity and adaptability in English conditions," said Dhawan.

He also credited senior batters KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal for laying a solid foundation in the first Test with their respective centuries.

“KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal also chipped in with fluent centuries, laying the foundation for a strong batting display. Scoring five centuries in a single match on English soil is no small feat. Jasprit Bumrah was equally impactful, picking up a five-wicket haul and keeping the English batters on their toes," the former opener added.

With one win each in the series so far, Dhawan believes the momentum is now with India.

“The team clearly learned from the first match and came back stronger in the second. Both Tests so far have been exciting and full of quality cricket. Now it will be interesting to see how England responds. After the second Test, the pressure seems to be shifting — and that’s a great sign for India moving forward,” he said.

--IANS

cs/bc

LATEST NEWS

Dhawan names Dale Steyn and James Anderson as his toughest rivals

Dhawan names Dale Steyn and James Anderson as his toughest rivals

Bengaluru to host Indian Open Para Athletics Championship on July 11–12

Bengaluru to host Indian Open Para Athletics Championship on July 11–12

Sameera Reddy fights malevolent spirit in ‘Chimni’ teaser

Sameera Reddy fights malevolent spirit in ‘Chimni’ teaser

Dhawan: 'Pressure now on England' after India’s bold

Dhawan: 'Pressure now on England' after India’s bold comeback at Edgbaston

Will not accept any form of tutelage: Brazilian Prez hits out at Trump's tariff

Will not accept any form of tutelage: Brazilian Prez hits out at Trump's tariff

Piyush Goyal holds talks with Malaysian minister on review of ASEAN trade pact

Piyush Goyal holds talks with Malaysian minister on review of ASEAN trade pact

Dhanush's film with 'Por Thozil' director Vignesh Raja goes on floors with pooja ceremony

Dhanush's film with 'Por Thozil' director Vignesh Raja goes on floors with pooja ceremony

‘Maharani’ trailer explores the quirky bond between a modern woman and her house help

‘Maharani’ trailer explores the quirky bond between a modern woman and her house help

From centuries to self-discovery: A candid conversation with Shikhar Dhawan

From centuries to self-discovery: A candid conversation with Shikhar Dhawan

Guru Purnima: Priti Adani urges to honour teachers by empowering them

Guru Purnima: Priti Adani urges to honour teachers by empowering them