Dharma is the force behind India’s unity in diversity: Vice President

Patna, Sep 28 (IANS) Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan said on Sunday that understanding of each other’s literature can help achieve “Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat” and described one Dharma as the unifying force in the country.

Addressing the valedictory session of the third edition of Unmesha – International Literature Festival in Patna, the Vice President recalled his interaction with a European dignitary, who asked how India remains united despite its many languages and cultures, to which he replied that: “Despite the diversity of languages, our Dharma is one.”

He described Bihar as an intellectual powerhouse of the ancient world, highlighting the state’s ancient centres of learning, including Nalanda and Vikramshila Universities.

Highlighting Bihar's role in social change, the Vice President recalled the Champaran Satyagraha led by Mahatma Gandhi and the Total Revolution Movement led by Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan, in which he actively participated at the age of nineteen, later becoming the District General Secretary of the movement.

He noted that Bihar has consistently been a cradle of change and conscience, contributing national leaders like Dr. Rajendra Prasad, India’s first President, and Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan, the conscience keeper of Indian democracy.

He said Unmesha signifies the awakening or unfolding of new ideas, narratives, and perspectives, celebrating diversity in thought and bridging divides of language, culture, geography, and ideology. Radhakrishnan expressed confidence that Unmesha will continue to be a cornerstone of literary culture, inspiring future generations of writers, thinkers, and readers.

Radhakrishnan also mentioned Bihar’s rich historical heritage, noting that it was home to powerful empires like Magadha and Maurya, as well as the birthplace of democracy in Vaishali over 2,500 years ago.

He drew parallels with the Kudavolai system of elections in the Chola kingdom, emphasising India’s ancient commitment to self-governance.

The festival, organised from September 25 to 28, is a celebration of literature in multiple languages, offering an excellent platform for writers, scholars, publishers, and poets from 15 countries, representing more than 100 languages.

Before the valedictory session, a minute of silence was observed for the people who lost their lives in the tragic incident at a public gathering in Karur, Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, on his first visit to Bihar since assuming office, Radhakrishnan was accorded a warm welcome at Patna Airport by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha.

