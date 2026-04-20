Dhanush plays a robber in 'Kara'; trailer promises a gripping thriller in store

Chennai, April 20 (IANS) The makers of director Vignesh Raja's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Kara', featuring actor Dhanush in the lead, have now released a gripping trailer of the film, which shows that Dhanush plays a robber who is desperate to make a certain sum of money in the film.

Actress Mamitha Baiju, who plays the female lead in the film, shared the link to the trailer of the film on her X timeline and wrote,"#KaraTrailer is here.#KaraFromApril30. Directed by @vigneshraja89. Produced by @IshariKGanesh. A @gvprakash musical."

The trailer shows the story is set at a time when the Gulf war erupts. To be more precise, at a time when Iraq set fire to hundreds of oil wells in Kuwait. The act has a big impact on global economy in general and Indian economy in particular.

We then see Kara (Dhanush) breaking into a bank and robbing it. The very next morning, he breaks into another bank and robs it as well. Suraj Venjaramoodu, who plays a cop investigating the bank robberies, realises that the suspect has an urgent need for money which is why he is on a robbing spree.

The trailer also shows that Dhanush, who had gone away from his family, has now returned a prodigal son. His family thinks he has returned a reformed man. However, he has not.

It is evident that he needs a huge sum of money and he does not have any other means to make that money other than by robbing banks and wealthy people. Even as Kara plans another robbery, Suraj Venjaramoodu, who is fully aware that he will rob again, sets a trap for him and intends to catch him alive or dead...

It may be recalled that the Censor Board has already cleared the film for release with a U/A certificate.The film is slated for a worldwide release on April 30 this year.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had announced the title of the film on Pongal this year. The makers had also released a poster of the film in which Dhanush was seen sporting an intense look. The poster read, "Sometimes, staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive. "

The makers have already revealed the characters the various actors play in the film. While actress Mamitha Baiju, who plays the female lead in the film, would be seen as Selli in the film, director K S Ravikumar would be seen as Kandhasaami in 'Kara'.

Actor Jayaram plays Muthu Selvan while actor Karunas plays Kasi Maayan and actor Suraj Venjaramoodu plays Bharathan in the film.

The film boasts of both a strong cast as well as a brilliant technical crew.

Apart from Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju, the film will also feature director K S Ravikumar, Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas and Prithvi Pandiraj in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, cinematography will be by one of the best in the business, Theni Eswar and editing will be by Sreejith Sarang. Music will be by National Award winner G V Prakash.

More significantly, the story of the film has been jointly penned by writer Alfred Prakash and director Vignesh Raja, the creators of the critically acclaimed superhit investigative thriller 'Por Thozhil'.

--IANS

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