Dhanashree Verma’s reaction goes viral amid Samay Raina’s “sugar daddy” caption for Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Oct 4 (IANS) A new social media exchange has sparked controversy around social media influencer Dhanashree Verma and ex-husband cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

Popular stand-up comic and streamer Samay Rana recently shared a screenshot of a video called with Chahal on his social media account, captioning it, 'Love you, my sugar daddy,' tagging Yuzvendra, and with laughing and kissing emojis.

The post quickly drew attention for referring to Yuzvendra's T-shirt that he wore during his divorce hearing that read, "Be your own sugar daddy", creating a wave of speculation online. Shortly after, Dhanashree Verma appeared to respond indirectly through her own social media account, she shared a picture of her pet dog with the caption written from the perspective of her pup, “Don’t worry guys meri mumma ka acha samay hi chal raha hai” (Don’t worry guys, my mom is having a good time)."

The timing of her post led many to believe it was a subtle reply to the viral “sugar daddy” remark involving her ex-husband. Chahal and Dhanashree's separation has been a subject of headlines since their split. The couple tied the knot in December 2020, but their marriage lasted less than three years. Dhanashree Verma's proceedings turned contentious, with reports describing it as an ugly fallout. One particular detail resurfaced amid the current controversy during their final divorce hearing.

Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted wearing the same shirt that now appears in the viral screenshot shared by Samay. The coincidence has fuelled further debate online, with many questioning whether the sugar daddy caption carried a deeper, possibly mocking undertone. Dhanashree continues to remain active on her social media and has been focusing on her professional commitments.

She is currently seen in the reality series "Rise and Fall", where her appearances have kept her in the public eye following the high-profile split.

The social media influencer is often seen talking about her divorce and the trauma that she faced throughout her marital period in the game show.

--IANS

rd/