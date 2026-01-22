Devotion meets development: Devotees hail Ayodhya’s new era under PM Modi

Ayodhya, Jan 22 (IANS) Thursday, the auspicious day of the anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, was marked by heavy footfall in the temple town. The city, revered as the birthplace of Lord Ram, is witnessing an unprecedented surge of devotees, with visitors expressing awe at its remarkable transformation over the past few decades.

With the Ramlala Pratishtha Divas being observed today, millions of devotees are expected to participate in temple rituals, prayers, and spiritual gatherings marking this historic anniversary.

Speaking to IANS, a devotee visiting the holy city with his wife recalled his first visit nearly three decades ago. “I came here with my wife 30 years ago. At that time, there was nothing here. There were no hotels,” he said, pointing to the stark contrast between the past and present.

"Now there has been so much development that it has become a new Ayodhya. I am very happy that Modi ji has done good work,” he added.

The devotee described the day as especially significant, underlining the emotional and spiritual importance of his visit.

“Today is a very auspicious day, as it marks the anniversary of the Ram Mandir. It is our fortune that we are here today for 'darshan',” he said, as thousands of pilgrims queued patiently to offer prayers.

Over the years, Ayodhya has seen large-scale infrastructure development, including improved roads, expanded temple premise, new hotels, guest houses, and better civic amenities aimed at accommodating the growing number of visitors.

The development has not only enhanced the city’s religious appeal but has also boosted tourism and local employment, transforming the economic landscape of the region.

On New Year's Day, Ayodhya experienced a record-breaking influx of devotees, with an estimated over 8 lakh pilgrims visiting the city to offer prayers.

Other devotees echoed similar sentiments, noting that facilities such as clean surroundings, organised 'darshan' arrangements, and improved connectivity have made pilgrimage more accessible, especially for elderly visitors and families. Many said the changes have strengthened Ayodhya’s identity as a global centre of faith.

Authorities have made elaborate arrangements to manage crowds and ensure smooth movement of devotees, deploying additional security personnel and volunteers across key locations.

Officials said the focus remains on maintaining law and order while providing a seamless spiritual experience for pilgrims.

As chants and prayers filled the air, the mood in Ayodhya remained deeply devotional. For many visitors, the city’s transformation symbolised not just physical development, but the fulfilment of a long-held spiritual aspiration. “It feels like witnessing history,” another pilgrim remarked, as the sacred town continues to draw devotees united by faith and a shared sense of reverence.

--IANS

shourya/rad