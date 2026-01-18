Devotees throng Haridwar, Varanasi, Prayagraj to take holy dip on Mauni Amavasya

Haridwar, Jan 18 (IANS) A massive confluence of faith unfolded on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya as the religious cities of Haridwar, Varanasi and Prayagraj witnessed an overwhelming influx of devotees.

Braving biting cold and dense fog, millions of pilgrims reached the ghats early in the morning to take the sacred dip, which is considered highly auspicious.

Amid tight security arrangements, devotees were later seen offering prayers and performing rituals at temples following the holy bath.

In Haridwar, thousands of devotees gathered at the iconic Har Ki Pauri on Sunday to take a dip in the Ganges, perform traditional rituals and offer prayers.

The local administration ensured smooth conduct of the bathing rituals with elaborate security, crowd control measures and surveillance systems in place.

Speaking to IANS, a devotee said, "Today is Mauni Amavasya, and we are celebrating it in the traditional way. I personally come here every Mauni Amavasya. It has special importance for our family members and ancestors."

Authorities remained alert throughout the day to manage the continuous flow of pilgrims at the ghat.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Varanasi, where thousands of devotees thronged the Ganges ghats to observe Mauni Amavasya.

A devotee, speaking to IANS, said, "It is the ninth day of the Krishna Paksha, Mauni Amavasya. On this day, people observe fasts, donate as per their capacity, perform puja and offer prayers."

The ghats of the ancient city resonated with devotional chants as devotees immersed themselves in rituals despite the cold weather.

Vedic priest Vivekananda at Dashashwamedh Ghat said that devotees observing the Mauni fast during the Krishna Paksha of the Magh month come specially to perform rituals in the Ganges.

He told IANS that after bathing in the holy river, devotees pay homage to their ancestors and pray for their peace and well-being.

"Children are also participating in the rituals with deep devotion, reflecting the spiritual significance of the occasion across generations," he added.

Mauni Amavasya also marked the third and largest bathing day of the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj.

From early Sunday morning, a huge number of devotees arrived at the Sangam Ghat despite dense fog and cold conditions to take the holy dip.

Astrologer Ashutosh Varshney told IANS, "The significance of the Mauni Amavasya bath is immense. According to beliefs, 330 million deities visit Prayagraj and observe a vow of silence while taking the holy dip, which highlights the spiritual importance of this ritual."

Several devotees said that they had started their journey around midnight to reach the Sangam on time for the auspicious bath.

"It is Mauni Amavasya, and we came here to take a holy dip. We are now returning home after completing the ritual," a devotee said.

Many pilgrims also appreciated the arrangements made by the authorities during the Magh Mela, calling them efficient and well-managed.

To ensure safety and smooth movement of pilgrims, strict security and traffic arrangements were put in place at the Sangam Ghat.

NDRF and SDRF teams were deployed, while CCTV cameras and drones were used for constant monitoring.

Divisional Commissioner Saumya Agarwal said that around fifty lakh devotees had taken the holy dip at various ghats since 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Speaking to IANS, she said, "Although the crowd was larger than expected, adequate facilities had been arranged, and the bathing process was proceeding smoothly and in an orderly manner."

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said that the main bathing ritual of Mauni Amavasya was taking place on Sunday, and a large number of devotees had been bathing continuously since midnight.

He said the process had been going on for over six hours without any disruption, and devotees were present at every ghat, taking the holy dip peacefully.

