June 04, 2025 3:23 PM हिंदी

Devotees flock to witness Ram Darbar Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Devotees flock to witness Ram Darbar Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Thousands of devotees gathered in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, for the second day to witness the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Darbar at the grand Ram temple.

The three-day consecration ritual, which began on June 3 (Tuesday), is set to conclude on June 5, coinciding with Ganga Dussehra, an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar.

The ceremonial installation of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman on the first floor of the temple is being conducted in accordance with age-old Vedic traditions and customs.

Saint Mithilesh Nandani Sharan, who is closely associated with the rituals, emphasised the spiritual significance of the occasion.

"After Shri Ram Lalla was ceremoniously enthroned in the main sanctum (Garbhagriha) on the ground floor of the temple, devotees across the country eagerly awaited the consecration of the rest of the complex, particularly the Ram Darbar on the first floor," said Saint Mithilesh Nandani Sharan.

“Following the proper Vedic rituals and traditional procedures of Pran Pratishtha, with utmost devotion, Lord Sita-Ram, the divine couple, are being installed, accompanied by Hanuman Ji Maharaj and Lakshman Ji.”

In addition to the Ram Darbar, six to eight other shrines within the temple complex are also being consecrated. These include idols of revered sages (Rishis), companions such as Nishadraj and Mata Shabari, and the statue of Swami Shri Tulsidas Ji Maharaj, said Sharan.

“These consecrations not only enhance the grandeur of the Shri Ram Temple but also express the spiritual consciousness awakened by the Ramayana,” Sharan added.

Security in Ayodhya has been significantly tightened. The temple has been designated a red zone, with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), armoured vehicles, and three-shift surveillance teams deployed across the city to ensure the safety of pilgrims and saints.

The ceremonies were preceded by a grand religious procession from the banks of the Saryu River on Monday, which drew massive crowds and set the tone for the Pran Pratishtha celebrations.

Saint Mithilesh Nandani Sharan also lauded the efforts of the nation’s leadership. “In the glorious history of Ayodhya’s resurgence, Yogi Ji Maharaj’s name is etched in golden letters. It is because of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji Maharaj that we are witnessing and celebrating this moment. This should be seen as a defining moment in the cultural reawakening of New India.”

--IANS

rs/dpb

LATEST NEWS

‘Metro In Dino’ trailer pens a riveting saga of love on the canvas of cityscape

‘Metro In Dino’ trailer pens a riveting saga of love on the canvas of cityscape

IMEC will transform global landscape, is pivotal to 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision: Experts

IMEC will transform global landscape, is pivotal to 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision: Experts

Shatrughan Sinha shares why IRS Anwesh's film ‘Kathakar Ki Diary’ reminds him of his college days

Shatrughan Sinha shares why IRS Anwesh's film ‘Kathakar Ki Diary’ reminds him of his college days

Robust infra demand to propel investment growth in India, private sector vital: Moody’s

Robust infra demand to propel investment growth in India, private sector vital: Moody’s

'Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain' cast plants trees on World Environment Day

'Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain' cast plants trees on World Environment Day

Shweta Basu Prasad reveals Pankaj Tripathi’s trick to ease out his co-actors

Shweta Basu Prasad reveals Pankaj Tripathi’s trick to ease out his co-actors

How Shilpa Shetty is reliving her ‘Dhadkan’ memories in London

How Shilpa Shetty is reliving her ‘Dhadkan’ memories in London

R. Madhavan calls Kajol ‘big prankster’, actress says it's Ajay Devgn

R. Madhavan calls Kajol ‘big prankster’, actress says it's Ajay Devgn

Raza Murad recalls shooting days with late Amrish Puri in Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Jaadugar’

Raza Murad recalls shooting days with late Amrish Puri in Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Jaadugar’

Registration of companies and LLPs surge in May amid strong GDP growth

Registration of companies and LLPs surges in May amid strong GDP growth