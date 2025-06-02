‘Devi Chowdhurani’ set for a Durga Puja 2025 release as the first-ever Indo-UK co-production

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) National Award winner Subhrajit Mitra’s upcoming historical drama, “Devi Chowdhurani,” is scheduled for a major theatrical release on September 26, 2025, aligning with the vibrant festivities of Durga Puja, Bengal’s most iconic cultural celebration.

Featuring Prosenjit Chatterjee and Srabanti Chatterjee in the lead roles, with music composed by Pandit Bickram Ghosh, the film is a historic milestone as the first officially recognized Indo-UK co-production in Indian cinema, endorsed by both the Indian and UK governments.

Speaking about the project, producers Aparna Dasgupta, Soumyajit Majumdar & Aniruddha Dasgupta, shared, “With Devi Chowdhurani arriving this Durga Puja, we are not just launching a film — we are lighting the flame of a cultural movement. As producers, we are proud to bring forth a story that reclaims Bengal’s revolutionary legacy and positions it for global resonance. Durga Puja, one of the world’s largest public art festivals, offers the perfect canvas for this cinematic celebration of resistance, resilience, and rediscovery. Devi Chowdhurani marks the beginning of the ADited–LOK Katha slate — a shared vision to tell bold, exportable stories from the East that are rooted in heritage yet universal in impact.”

Reflecting on his role, Prosenjit Chatterjee stated, “Devi Chowdhurani is not just a film, it’s a reclaiming of our forgotten heroes. Playing Bhavani Pathak was not about portraying a character but embodying a spirit of defiance that still burns in the heart of Bengal. This is a story the world needs to witness — of a woman who rose against an empire, and of a culture that refuses to be silenced.”

Produced by Aparna and Aniruddha Dasgupta of ADited Motionpictures (India/USA) and Soumyajit Majumdar of LOK Arts Collective (India/UK), this magnum opus is based on Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s iconic novel, reimagined through the lens of local folktales and colonial-era East India Company records. Set during the turbulent times of the Sannyasi-Fakir Rebellion, the film vividly portrays the untold journey of India’s first female freedom fighter, Devi Chowdhurani. Under the guidance of the revolutionary monk Bhavani Pathak, played by Prosenjit Chatterjee, she leads a secret resistance in 18th-century Bengal, defying colonial rule, patriarchy, and historical neglect.

Officially announced as the first Indo-UK co-production feature by India’s Ministry of Culture at WAVES 2025, it was the only Indian film presented to the international media at the event. “Devi Chowdhurani” is supported by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, NFDC, Film Facilitation Office, and Invest India, along with co-production backing from the British Film Institute (BFI) and the UK’s Department for Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS).

--IANS

ps/