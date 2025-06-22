June 22, 2025 1:03 AM हिंदी

Indian jr men’s hockey team starts 4-Nation Tournament with 1-7 loss to hosts Germany

Indian junior men’s hockey team starts 4-Nation Tournament with 1-7 loss to hosts Germany in Berlin on Saturday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Berlin, June 21 (IANS) The Indian junior men’s hockey team endured a tough start to their campaign in the 4-Nation Tournament, suffering a 1-7 defeat against a dominant German side in their opening match here on Saturday.

Germany started strongly, putting India under pressure early in the game. Nico Kistein (4’) opened the scoring by converting a penalty corner, followed swiftly by a field goal from Alec Von Schwerin (5’), giving the hosts a 2-0 lead within the opening quarter.

The momentum stayed with Germany in the second quarter as they continued to apply attacking pressure. Hasbach Ben (25’) extended their lead with a field goal, ensuring Germany went into halftime with a commanding 3-0 advantage.

The second half offered little respite for the Indian Colts as the hosts kept control of the match. Paul Babic (39’) added another goal to make it 4-0. Despite trailing, India showed signs of resilience in the fourth quarter with forward Sourabh Anand Kushwaha (50’) netting a field goal to reduce the deficit to 4-1.

However, Germany responded immediately, as Hasbach Ben (51’, 54’) struck twice to complete his hat-trick, while Paul Babic (54’) added his second goal of the game to seal a comprehensive 7-1 win for the hosts.

India will look to bounce back when they take on Australia on 22nd June, followed by a clash against Spain on 24th June in the remaining Pool stage fixtures.

The tournament features a round-robin format where each of the four participating teams – India, Germany, Australia, and Spain – will face each other once in the Pool stage. The top two teams at the end of the group matches will qualify for the Final, while the remaining teams will contest the 3rd/4th place playoff.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Ollie Pope’s unbeaten ton helps England reach 209/3, trail India by 262 runs at the end of the second day of the first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday. Photo credit: England Cricket

1st Test: Pope’s unbeaten ton helps England reach 209/3, trail India by 262 runs (ld)

Ollie Pope’s 100 not out helps England to 209/3 despite Bumrah’s three-fer, trail India by 262 runs at stumps on the second day of the first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday. Photo credit: Surrey Cricket

1st Test: Pope’s 100 not out helps England trail India by 262 runs, despite Bumrah’s three-fer

BJP's primary membership crosses 14-crore mark

BJP's primary membership crosses 14-crore mark

India and the Kyrgyz Republic play out a draw in U23 friendly at the Hisor Central Stadium, in Hisor, Tajikistan, on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

Football: India, Kyrgyz Republic play out a draw in U23 friendly

Freestyle team clinches Champion Trophy, India makes history in the U-23 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship 2025 at Vung Tau (Vietnam) on Saturday. Photo credit: WFI

U-23 Asian Wrestling: Freestyle team clinches Champion Trophy, India makes history

Late goals sink Indian men’s hockey team to 3–6 defeat against Belgium in the FIH Pro League match in Antwerp on Saturday. Photo credit: Hockey India

FIH Pro League: Late goals sink India to 3–6 defeat against Belgium

Javed Hussain leads from front as Hyderabad Heroes continue winning streak in the Rugby Premier League (RPL) Season 1 at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex), in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Photo credit: RPL

RPL Season 1: Javed Hussain leads from front as Hyderabad Heroes continue winning streak

India’s gift to the world: How PM Modi turned Yoga into a global movement

India’s gift to the world: How PM Modi turned Yoga into a global movement

Sara Ali Khan entertains with impromptu shayari during the promotion of 'Metro... In Dino'

Sara Ali Khan entertains with impromptu shayari during the promotion of 'Metro... In Dino'

Indian junior men’s hockey team starts 4-Nation Tournament with 1-7 loss to hosts Germany in Berlin on Saturday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Indian jr men’s hockey team starts 4-Nation Tournament with 1-7 loss to hosts Germany