November 09, 2026 3:10 PM हिंदी

Devendra Fadnavis lauds Shehzad Poonawalla’s decision to donate ‘Rise and Fall 2’ prize money to CM Relief Fund

Devendra Fadnavis lauds Shehzad Poonawalla’s decision to donate ‘Rise and Fall 2’ prize money to CM Relief Fund

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis has congratulated the Former spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party, Shehzad Poonawalla on his victory in the 2nd season of the reality show ‘Rise and Fall’.

On Sunday, the CM took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note for Shehzad on his victory, and lauded him for his decision to donate his prize money to the CM Relief Fund for Maharashtra’s drought-hit farmers.

He wrote, “Your gesture of donating the prize money to the CM Relief Fund for Maharashtra’s drought-hit farmers is truly appreciated. Thank you for standing with our Baliraja”.

Shehzad Poonawalla’s contribution to the CM Relief Fund comes amid the state facing one of its most widespread drought crises in recent years. The state government has declared 305 of its 358 talukas drought-affected, covering more than 85% of the state's geographical area. The declaration follows a deficient 2026 southwest monsoon, with Maharashtra receiving 804.4 mm of rainfall against the normal 994.5 mm, a shortfall of approximately 19%.

Marathwada is the worst-hit region, as it recorded a 38% rainfall deficit, Vidarbha follows with a 27% deficit. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division has the highest number of drought-affected talukas, at 76, followed by Amravati (56), Nashik (52), Nagpur (52) and Pune (51). More than eight lakh farmers have been affected, with soybean and cotton crops suffering.

Meanwhile, Shehzad Poonawalla was officially declared the winner of the 2nd season of ‘Rise and Fall’. The show, backed by a powerhouse creative team led by Banijay India, MX Original was hosted by Virender Sehwag.

The show is available to stream on MX Player by Prime Video.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Navin Prabhakar talks about how Indian comedy is finding its place on the global stage

Navin Prabhakar talks about how Indian comedy is finding its place on the global stage

Kiren Rijiju joins Indian diaspora, Saudi guests for Diwali celebrations in Jeddah

Kiren Rijiju joins Indian diaspora, Saudi guests for Diwali celebrations in Jeddah

'Family really, really happy': India's history-maker Tirthank Pegu after Youth Olympics medal

'Family really, really happy': India's history-maker Tirthank Pegu after Youth Olympics medal

‘Nothing wrong with that’: Ronchi welcomes bowlers having the upper hand in NZ-India ODIs

'Nothing wrong with that': Ronchi welcomes bowlers having upper hand in NZ-India ODIs

India and Myanmar conclude tri-services HADR Exercise Rahat Mitra

India and Myanmar conclude tri-services HADR Exercise Rahat Mitra

Letting Arshdeep go won't fix PBKS' bowling woes: Aakash Chopra

Letting Arshdeep go won't fix PBKS' bowling woes: Aakash Chopra

Hockey: Sanjay to captain India on New Zealand tour marking 100 years of sporting ties

Hockey: Sanjay to captain India on New Zealand tour marking 100 years of sporting ties

Kareena Kapoor's Diwali look features 200-year-old royal heirlooms passed down through Saif's family

Kareena Kapoor's Diwali look features 200-year-old royal heirlooms passed down through Saif's family

Indian markets offer growth, diversification amid AI-led market concentration: Report

Indian markets offer growth, diversification amid AI-led market concentration: Report

'Don't want to rush Nahid Rana': BCB selector Habibul Bashar

'Don't want to rush Nahid Rana': BCB selector Habibul Bashar