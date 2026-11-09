India targets indigenous GPU development in 2 years to boost semiconductor ambitions

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) India is aiming to develop its own graphics processing unit (GPU) within the next two years as part of a broader strategy to strengthen domestic semiconductor capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign chipmakers, according to Electronics and Information Technology Secretary S. Krishnan.

Speaking in an interview, Krishnan said the government plans to pursue the project under the upcoming India Semiconductor Mission 2.0.

He acknowledged that developing a homegrown GPU would be a complex undertaking but said the government has set a target of achieving the milestone within roughly 24 months.

India has already made progress in AI-related hardware manufacturing. Companies such as VVDN Technologies, Kaynes Technology and Avalon Technologies are producing servers domestically, while the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has developed its Rudra server platforms for AI workloads.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and CEO of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) said that India's semiconductor strategy has moved from policy design to building the ecosystem with early manufacturing projects already underway.

Speaking on the second day and final day of the ISIG Executive Summit India 2026 on November 5, Sinha said India has approved 12 manufacturing projects, of which five have already begun commercial production.

“Semicon 2.0 is about building the broader ecosystem, including design companies, materials, chemicals, gases and equipment, alongside manufacturing, R&D and talent,” he said.

India's semiconductor ambitions have gained momentum in recent years with major global companies committing investments in the country. Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML is partnering with Tata Electronics to support India's first commercial semiconductor fabrication facility in Dholera, Gujarat.

The fab is expected to use 300mm wafers and eventually achieve a production capacity of 50,000 wafers per month. Intel has also entered into a strategic partnership with the Tata Group covering semiconductor manufacturing and packaging activities.

--IANS

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