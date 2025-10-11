‘Developed India is PM Modi’s resolution’: CM Yogi Adityanath vows to transform UP

Lucknow, Oct 11 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reaffirmed his government’s commitment to transforming the state into a developed region, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national vision of a “Developed India” by 2047.

Speaking at a public event, the Chief Minister emphasised that the state, once labelled as “sick,” has undergone a significant transformation over the past eight years under the leadership of the double-engine government - referring to the BJP-led administration at both the state and Centre.

“Our resolve is pure. We have decided to make Uttar Pradesh a developed state,” he said.

“A developed state means every hand has work, every head has a roof, every field has water, every face is happy, and every daughter and businessman feels safe.”

He credited the government’s consistent efforts in preserving cultural heritage while simultaneously driving progress across sectors such as infrastructure, education, agriculture, and industry.

“The process of development is visible in every area,” he said, adding that Uttar Pradesh is now emerging as a driving force in India’s economic growth.

The Chief Minister also outlined a long-term roadmap that stretches to 2047, when India will celebrate 100 years of independence.

“What kind of India do we want at that time? For that, a developed India is the resolution of the Prime Minister,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of grassroots development, stating that the journey toward a developed Uttar Pradesh must begin with investments in schools and colleges.

The Chief Minister called for collective effort from citizens, officials, and stakeholders to realise this vision, reinforcing that the transformation of Uttar Pradesh is integral to the broader goal of a developed India.

--IANS

dan/