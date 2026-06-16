June 16, 2026 11:41 PM हिंदी

Devarshi Narad Patrakar Samman 2026: 12 scribes felicitated in Delhi for excellence in journalism

Devarshi Narad Patrakar Samman 2026: 12 scribes felicitated in Delhi for excellence in journalism

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) In a glittering celebration of journalistic excellence, the Indraprastha Vishwa Samvad Kendra organised the prestigious Devarshi Narad Patrakar Samman 2026 at the “Speaker Hall” of the Constitution Club.

The event honoured 12 outstanding journalists across diverse categories for their impactful contributions to the field.

Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of NDTV, attended the occasion as the chief guest, while Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), delivered the keynote address.

Other prominent dignitaries included Narendra Thakur, Vishal, and Rajesh from the RSS.

The awardees, selected through a rigorous process by a distinguished jury comprising senior media professionals such as Mamta Verma (DD News), Raj Kishore (Amar Ujala), Rohit Vishwakarma (NDTV India), Brajesh Kumar Singh (Network18), Aishwarya Pandit (ITV Network), and Harish Chandra Barnwal (Blue Kraft Foundation), received certificates, mementos, shawls, and a cheque of Rs 11,000 each.

Notable winners included Pooja Rana (OpIndia) for Outstanding Young Journalist; Garima Upreti for Journalism on Women’s Issues; Himani Diwan (Kisan Tak) for Rural/Environmental Journalism; Vimal Tyagi, Mayank Baliyan, and Manogya Tiwari for excellence in YouTube, X, and Instagram content creation respectively; Prabhat Ranjan Mishra for Investigative Journalism; Neeraj Kumar Dubey for Digital Journalism; Nihal Singh (Dainik Jagran) for Print Journalism; Dr Ram Kinkar Singh (PTI) for TV Journalism; Shashwat Panigrahi for Column Writing; and Ramanuj Sharma (Hindusthan Samachar) for Innovative Journalism.

In his address, Rahul Kanwal drew inspiration from the mythological figure of Devarshi Narad, emphasising that true journalism lies in empathetic engagement and facilitating dialogue — qualities no AI can replicate. He urged journalists to focus on meaningful human connections amid technological disruption.

Keynote speaker Sunil Ambekar called upon media professionals to highlight societal truths and avoid viewing every issue through a narrow political lens. “Journalists should not become part of politics,” he said, while acknowledging India’s progress across sectors and the importance of using technology for humanity’s benefit.

He stressed that the future belongs to India and urged collective efforts for national development.

The event also featured insights into the RSS centenary celebrations from Rajesh Kumar and details of the selection process by Brajesh Kumar Singh.

A large gathering of editors, senior journalists, and social media influencers attended the ceremony.

This annual recognition continues to celebrate ethical, courageous, and impactful journalism rooted in truth and public service.

--IANS

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