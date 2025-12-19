December 19, 2025 8:55 PM हिंदी

Dev Dutt appointed selector for Delhi Civil Services team

Dev Dutt appointed selector for Delhi Civil Services team

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) Devdutt has been appointed as selector for the Delhi Services team for the All India Civil Services Tournament.

Dev Dutt captained the India Men's Deaf Cricket Team, who achieved a comprehensive victory in the three-match T20 series with strong performances across all departments against the Inclusive Warriors Deaf Dubai (IWDD) team at Sharjah's DCS YOU SELECTS Arena. Alongside Dev Dutt, Pawan Chauhan and Deepanshu have also been appointed as selectors.

As per an order issued by the General Administration Department (Sports Branch) on Friday, the trials will be held at the Bharat Nagar Cricket Ground on Saturday and Sunday, with players required to report at 8:30 am. The selection panel will comprise Dev Dutt, coach of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), Pawan Chauhan, coach, and Deepanshu, assistant coach from the Sports Branch at Chhatrasal Stadium, Delhi.

In a letter issued by the General Administration Department (Sports Branch), the selectors have been directed to submit the list of selected probable players immediately after the conclusion of the trials.

--IANS

hs/

LATEST NEWS

Zeenat Aman on being ‘parented by her children,’ says their attitude often leaves her miffed

Zeenat Aman on being ‘parented by her children,’ says their attitude often leaves her miffed

U19 Asia Cup: India edge Sri Lanka by eight wickets, set up title clash against Pakistan (Credit: X/BCCI)

U19 Asia Cup: India edge Sri Lanka by eight wickets, set up title clash against Pakistan

Dev Dutt appointed selector for Delhi Civil Services team

Dev Dutt appointed selector for Delhi Civil Services team

Pakistani forces forcibly disappear one more woman in Balochistan (File image)

Pakistani forces forcibly disappear one more woman in Balochistan

Scene of bonhomie, light-hearted moments mark Lok Sabha Speaker’s tea party

Scene of bonhomie, light-hearted moments mark Lok Sabha Speaker’s tea party

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Pant appointed as Delhi’s captain, Kohli confirms availability

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Pant appointed as Delhi’s captain, Kohli confirms availability

Chotrani, Suraj enter quarterfinals of Western India Squash

Chotrani, Suraj enter quarterfinals of Western India Squash

National Shooting C'ship: Army’s Lakshita Bishnoi and Sharvan Kumar clinch senior mixed team gold (Credit: NRAI)

National Shooting C'ship: Army’s Lakshita Bishnoi and Sharvan Kumar clinch senior mixed team gold

Pathan, Uthappa earmark Abhishek, Varun as key figures in India's T20 WC defence

Pathan, Uthappa earmark Abhishek, Varun as key figures in India's T20 WC defence

RBI imposes Rs 61.95 lakh penalty on Kotak Mahindra Bank

RBI imposes Rs 61.95 lakh penalty on Kotak Mahindra Bank