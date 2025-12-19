Dev Dutt appointed selector for Delhi Civil Services team

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) Devdutt has been appointed as selector for the Delhi Services team for the All India Civil Services Tournament.

Dev Dutt captained the India Men's Deaf Cricket Team, who achieved a comprehensive victory in the three-match T20 series with strong performances across all departments against the Inclusive Warriors Deaf Dubai (IWDD) team at Sharjah's DCS YOU SELECTS Arena. Alongside Dev Dutt, Pawan Chauhan and Deepanshu have also been appointed as selectors.

As per an order issued by the General Administration Department (Sports Branch) on Friday, the trials will be held at the Bharat Nagar Cricket Ground on Saturday and Sunday, with players required to report at 8:30 am. The selection panel will comprise Dev Dutt, coach of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), Pawan Chauhan, coach, and Deepanshu, assistant coach from the Sports Branch at Chhatrasal Stadium, Delhi.

In a letter issued by the General Administration Department (Sports Branch), the selectors have been directed to submit the list of selected probable players immediately after the conclusion of the trials.

--IANS

hs/