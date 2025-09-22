Dev Deepawali: 10 lakh diyas to light up Kashi ghats, eco-friendly lamps to be highlight this year

September 22, 2025 7:58 PM हिंदी

Dev Deepawali: 10 lakh diyas to light up Kashi ghats, eco-friendly lamps to be highlight of this year

Lucknow, Sep 22 (IANS) Keeping up its tradition of organising magnificent and splendid Dev Deepawali in Varanasi, the Uttar Pradesh administration is gearing up to celebrate the occasion in a more grandiose manner.

One of the key highlights of this year would be 1 lakh eco-friendly diyas that will light up Kashi’s crescent-shaped ghats on November 5. The state government is looking at another record-setting number of 10 lakh diyas, which will set the river Ganga aglow in Kashi on the occasion and dazzle the world with divine illumination.

Among them, 1 lakh eco-friendly lamps crafted from cow dung will add both a traditional and sustainable touch to the divine spectacle.

This year’s celebration promises to be historic—an enchanting union of faith, festivity, and environmental consciousness.

Lakhs of devotees and tourists from across India and abroad are expected to converge in Varanasi to witness this once-in-a-lifetime sight.

With over 10.10 lakh lamps—designer diyas, eco-friendly creations, and glowing rows across ponds and pools—the city will shine brighter than ever.

To heighten the splendour, the ghats are being adorned with facade lighting, decorative illuminations, and special cleanliness drives, ensuring that Kashi offers an unforgettable blend of divinity and grandeur.

Ahead of Dev Deepawali, a four-day cultural extravaganza - Ganga Mahotsav will be organised at Rajghat from November 1 to 4, showcasing the talent of local artists. To further enrich the experience, a laser show at Chet Singh Ghat will narrate mythological tales of Kashi.

At the same time, pollution-free green fireworks across the Ganga sands will spread the message of environmental conservation.

Every year, the Dev Deepawali transforms Kashi into a radiant canvas of faith, culture, and tradition. With hotels, guest houses, boats, cruises, and barges booked to capacity, the city gears up to welcome devotees and tourists eager to witness this divine spectacle in all its grandeur.

--IANS

mr/uk

