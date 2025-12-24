'Desperation for power': Thackeray brothers' reunion invites BJP's swipe

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) As the Thackeray brothers - Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray formally joined hands for contesting the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, their alliance has invited a swipe from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP called the alliance a desperate attempt by the Thackeray cousins to retain power in the BMC civic polls slated next month, the richest municipal corporation in the country.

BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha, reacting to the much-publicised tie-up of the estranged brothers after 20 years, told IANS, "It is just a desperate attempt to remain in power, and the people of Mumbai have realised this. The recent Nagar Palika and Nagar Parishad results already manifested the public mood; Mahayuti won more than 70 per cent of the seats."

"This is a desperate attempt by the Thackeray duo to stay relevant," he added.

He further said that the people of Mumbai would see through their "ploy and opportunism" and eventually opt for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which has set the pace for the state's all-round development.

The mood in Shiv Sena camp, however, is upbeat and ecstatic as the coming together of two Thackerays – son and nephew of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. This has energised the rank and file of workers in both parties.

SS (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut termed the reunion a historic moment and stated that the huge outpouring of support and public enthusiasm will reflect in the upcoming polls.

Going a step further, Raut said that the two parties in alliance will work to dethrone the Mahayuti and rid the BMC of rampant corruption.

"Corruption is the main issue. Over the past four years, the BJP and Eknath Shinde, through administrators, have plundered the BMC and Mumbai," he said.

The reunion of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray has rekindled hopes of a good show in the upcoming elections, however, its allies of MahaVikas Aghadi (MVA) -- Congress and NCP (SP) are understood to be reassessing their electoral prospects.

Congress has been "reticent" on staying with the newly-stitched alliance, but does see political capital in the coming together of the Thackeray cousins.

The grand old party has dropped enough hints about snapping ties with SS(UBT) and opting out of the beleaguered MVA for the upcoming elections, expressing its reservations over the MNS' politics of "bullying and harassing" outsiders.

--IANS

mr/svn