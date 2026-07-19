Denish Das tops marquee player buys at Assam Premier League Player auction at Rs 12.60 lakh

Guwahati, July 19 (IANS) Denish Das emerged as the most expensive buy during the marquee player round of the Assam Premier League (APL) Player Auction, with Barpeta Braves securing his services for Rs 12.60 lakh following an exciting round of bidding here on Sunday.

Sumit Ghadigaonkar was the second-highest buy among the marquee players, joining Charaideo Sunrisers for Rsr 12.20 lakh, while experienced Assam batter Sibsankar Roy was acquired by Barak Legends for INR 12 lakh.

Ayushman Malakar and Swarupam Purkayastha completed the top five marquee buys, with Tezpur Titans and Jorhat Stallions securing them, respectively, for INR 11.80 lakh each.

The marquee player round saw the franchises compete for some of Assam's leading domestic cricketers as they began assembling their squads for the upcoming edition of the Assam Premier League.

Among the other notable acquisitions from the marquee player pool, Barak Legends added Abdul Ajij Kuraishi for Rs 8.40 lakh and Bhargab Lakhar for Rs 5.20 lakh. Barpeta Braves secured Saurav Dihingia for Rs 7.80 lakh, while Dibrugarh Warriors added Saahil Jain for INR 7.20 lakh and Jitumoni Kalita for Rs 6.20 lakh.

With the marquee player round setting the tone for the day, the Assam Premier League Player Auction will continue with franchises looking to build balanced squads from the wider pool of players going under the hammer.

The inaugural season of the Assam Premier League gets underway on August 1. Eight franchises that will compete in the inaugural edition of the league are; Jorhat Stallions, Tezpur Titans, Dibrugarh Warriors, Barak Legends, Nagaon Rangers, Barpeta Braves, Guwahati Royals , Charaideo Sunrisers

"Assam possesses immense cricketing potential, and a platform of this nature will help talented players gain valuable competitive exposure," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had said at the launch of the league.

--IANS

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