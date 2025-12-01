December 01, 2025 5:31 AM हिंदी

Dengue claims five more lives in Bangladesh, 2025 death toll crosses 380

Dhaka, Nov 30 (IANS) As many as five people have died due to dengue in Bangladesh in 24 hours till Sunday morning, increasing the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in the country in 2025 to 382, local media reported.

During the same period, 636 new patients were hospitalised, increasing the total number of dengue cases in 2025 to 94,402, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), United News of Bangladesh reported.

The new fatalities due to dengue were reported in Chattogram, Khulna Division and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

Presently, 1,995 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Bangladesh.

As many as 575 people died due to dengue in Bangladesh in 2024.

On November 6, Bangladesh's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued an advisory amid an increase in infections by the Aedes mosquito and a subsequent rise in dengue fever patients across the country.

In its advisory, the ministry said that people, at the onset of fever, should immediately seek medical help, including dengue detection tests at the nearest health‑service centre as per the advice of a qualified doctor. The ministry stated that early detection and prompt treatment can help in avoiding serious complications, the United News of Bangladesh reported.

The ministry urged households, building sites, schools, and other establishments to remove and clean all accumulated water in and around premises. It further asked people to use mosquito nets during the day or night while sleeping due to the daytime biting habits of the Aedes mosquito.

It stated that a person must immediately consult a doctor and not ignore any remaining signs, even if the symptoms of dengue fever seem to subside. The ministry's advisory comes at a time when dengue cases continue to rise in Bangladesh, showcasing an urgent need for increased public vigilance and preventive action.

Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus (DENV), which is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Dengue is found in tropical and sub-tropical climates across the world, mostly in urban and semi-urban areas, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) statement. Prevention and control of dengue depend on vector control. There is no specific treatment for dengue; however, early detection and access to proper medical care lower fatality rates of severe dengue.

--IANS

int/akl/vd

