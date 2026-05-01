‘Democracy under threat’: Pramod Tiwari on Kolkata strongroom row

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Friday raised concerns over the Kolkata strongroom controversy, questioning the functioning of the Election Commission and alleging that repeated incidents could undermine democratic processes in the country.

"There, the BJP is not in power, and people are able to raise their concerns. But wherever BJP-ruled governments exist, questions are being raised," Tiwari told IANS. He added that he was not directly accusing anyone but pointed to a pattern that, in his view, warrants scrutiny.

"When allegations are made against the Election Commission of India, BJP spokespersons immediately come forward with clarifications, which naturally raises questions about the relationship between the two," he said.

The Congress leader further stated that the Opposition has already moved a notice in the Rajya Sabha against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. "That is why we have submitted a notice in the Rajya Sabha against the Chief Election Commissioner. Democracy in the country is under threat if such incidents continue everywhere," he said.

Reiterating the party’s stand, Tiwari emphasised the need for electoral transparency. "Congress strongly advocates for free and fair elections and demands that counting be conducted with complete transparency and impartiality," he added.

Meanwhile, the streets of Kolkata saw a fresh standoff between the Election Commission and the Trinamool Congress days after the West Bengal Assembly polls, as the ruling party staged a sit-in protest alleging irregularities in the strongrooms housing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The Trinamool alleged procedural lapses, claiming that party workers deployed outside the strongroom were asked to leave in the afternoon and were later informed that the strongroom would be reopened at around 4 p.m., triggering concerns and prompting the protest.

Earlier on Thursday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that the right to vote is under threat and called for it to be recognised as a fundamental right for citizens.

Ramesh criticised the Chief Election Commissioner, claiming that the Election Commission has never been as compromised as it is now. “The rot started under his predecessor. This man is a player and not a neutral observer,” he said.

He further alleged that Gyanesh Kumar is “completely compromised” and has become a participant rather than a neutral authority in the electoral process. On the Opposition’s move to bring a fresh notice in the Rajya Sabha seeking the CEC’s removal, Ramesh said efforts would continue in that direction.

--IANS

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