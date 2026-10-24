October 24, 2026 11:21 PM हिंदी

Delhi Police trace bomb-threat email sent to Air Force Bal Bharati School; student apprehended

Delhi Police trace bomb-threat email sent to Air Force Bal Bharati School; student apprehended (Photo: @DelhiPolice/X)

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The Cyber Police Station of South District, Delhi Police, has traced the source of a bomb-threat email sent to Air Force Bal Bharati School on Lodhi Road and apprehended the alleged sender, identified as a girl student of the same school.

According to the police, the school received a threatening email on October 23, 2026, with the subject line “Bombs Placed in Your Building”. The incident came amid a recent spate of bomb-threat emails targeting schools across the national capital, prompting the Cyber Police Station, South District, to launch an immediate technical investigation.

After this, a dedicated team was constituted to identify and trace the sender of the email. The police team comprised Sub-Inspector Udai Singh, Head Constables Vikas Kumar and Praveen, and Constables Praveen Joon and Suman.

During the investigation, the team conducted a detailed technical analysis of the email and examined digital evidence and associated linkages. These efforts enabled investigators to identify the alleged sender as a child in conflict with the law (CCL), referred to as ‘V’, who was a student of Air Force Bal Bharati School itself.

According to the police investigation, the motive behind sending the false bomb-threat email was to get the school closed for the day. The police said that a systematic examination of digital evidence and technical linkages played a crucial role in tracing the origin of the threatening communication and establishing the connection with the alleged sender.

Relevant legal action has been initiated against the child in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act. Further proceedings are underway as per the law.

The quick and meaningful action by the South District Cyber Police team spotlights the role of digital forensics in identifying the sources of online threats and ensuring appropriate legal action while following procedures applicable to children in conflict with the law, said officials.

--IANS

brt/dan

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