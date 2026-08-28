Delhi Police bust Pakistan-linked espionage network, arrest couple

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) The Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday busted an espionage network linked to Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and arrested a young couple from here.

According to police, the couple had been in contact with Pakistani intelligence officers since 2024 and became associated with the network through social media platforms.

The Special Cell’s Northern Range received information about a Pakistan-backed espionage network operating in Delhi-NCR. During the investigation, police uncovered a network involved in obtaining Indian SIM cards and sending them to Pakistan, where they were purportedly used to access sensitive information.

Police identified the arrested accused as Mohammad Sahil and his wife, Sameera. Investigators said Sahil initially came in contact with a Pakistani agent, who subsequently introduced the couple to an alleged Pakistani intelligence officer.

The investigation revealed that between 2024 and 2025, the couple sent eight Indian SIM cards to Pakistan through Dubai and received around Rs 30,000 in return.

Police claimed that WhatsApp accounts were subsequently operated from Pakistan using the Indian mobile numbers. These accounts were allegedly used in attempts to gain access to Indian WhatsApp groups and obtain sensitive information.

Investigators further alleged that Sahil had been tasked with identifying and recruiting individuals to conduct reconnaissance of cantonment areas in different parts of the country.

The Special Cell has seized the mobile phones of both accused. According to police, forensic examination of the devices has uncovered suspicious chats and conversations with alleged Pakistani handlers.

In a separate operation, the Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested two alleged sympathisers of the Gogi gang on August 26. Police said the duo was planning to carry out extortion-related crimes.

The accused were identified as Chirag, 22, a resident of Narela, and Sagar, 26, from Sonipat. Police had said they were arrested near Munak Canal on August 19 following a tip-off.

During interrogation, police claimed that Chirag revealed he had been recruited into the syndicate by a Gogi gang supporter, while Sagar allegedly joined through another gang member in 2021. A case has been registered against them under the Arms Act.

--IANS

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