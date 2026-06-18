Delhi Police bust inter-state child trafficking syndicate, five infants rescued

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) In a major breakthrough against organised child trafficking, Delhi's Central District Police have dismantled an inter-state child trafficking syndicate and arrested 13 accused persons, including traffickers, mediators, buyers, and a hospital owner, while rescuing five infants from different locations across Delhi, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.

The investigation exposed a well-organised child trafficking network operating across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, with the hospital owner allegedly facilitating illegal adoptions and arranging fabricated documents to support the illegal transfer of infants.

A cash amount of Rs 20,000, used as token money during a decoy operation, and Rs 2,92,400, allegedly intended for the purchase of a newborn child, were recovered during the investigation. The alleged master supplier of infants was apprehended from Gujarat following extensive technical surveillance and sustained efforts by the police.

Police said that on June 5, acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team from the Operations Unit of the Central District conducted a decoy operation near RK Ashram Metro Station in the Paharganj area and apprehended Jyoti alias Kamlesh, Shalu, and Lalit while allegedly attempting to sell a newborn infant to decoy customers arranged by the police team. A male infant, approximately four to five days old, was rescued safely.

An FIR under Sections 143(4), 61(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 81 of the Juvenile Justice Act was registered at the Paharganj Police Station, and the investigation was entrusted to W/SI Pragati of the Operations Unit, Central District.

During sustained interrogation and technical investigation, police discovered that the arrested individuals were part of a larger organised inter-state child trafficking syndicate engaged in procuring infants from various sources and illegally selling them to childless couples for substantial monetary consideration.

Investigators found that Jyoti was functioning as a key trafficker and coordinator of the network, and allegedly obtained infants through various intermediaries. One of the primary suppliers was identified as Saybabhai Ghamar alias Kalia, who allegedly sourced newborn infants from Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Based on information provided by Jyoti, two additional accused, Pratibha and Vipin, were apprehended while allegedly on their way to arrange another infant. During their arrest, police recovered Rs 2,92,400 in cash, which investigators believe was intended for the purchase of a newborn child.

The investigation also disclosed the involvement of Omwati, a domestic worker from Gurugram. Police alleged that she acted as a mediator and helped arrange the infants, who were subsequently handed over to members of the trafficking network for illegal sale.

One of the most significant findings of the investigation was the alleged involvement of Dr Viveki, owner of Heera Multi Speciality Hospital in Delhi's Begampur, who played a crucial role in facilitating the illegal trafficking operation by keeping trafficked infants at her hospital and identifying prospective buyers among childless couples seeking fertility-related treatment.

The investigation further revealed that fabricated medical records and supporting documents, including hospital records, delivery documents, birth-related records, and other papers, were allegedly arranged to falsely establish parentage and facilitate the illegal transfer of infants.

Police said the syndicate operated through a highly organised network comprising suppliers, mediators, transporters, facilitators, and buyers.

Infants were allegedly procured from various sources in different states and transported to Delhi through members of the syndicate. Once brought to Delhi, the infants were concealed, medically attended to, and prepared for illegal transfer to prospective buyers.

Childless couples seeking children were identified through the network. Fabricated records and supporting documents were allegedly prepared to falsely establish legal parentage and facilitate the transfer of infants. The children were then sold for substantial amounts, ranging from several lakhs of rupees.

Police identified Jyoti, 37, a resident of Delhi's Tilak Nagar, as the main trafficker and coordinator of the syndicate. She was previously involved in FIR No. 623/2022 registered at Punjabi Bagh Police Station under various sections related to kidnapping, trafficking, and POCSO offences.

Shalu, 43, a resident of Tagore Garden, was allegedly associated with Jyoti and involved in handling and delivering infants, while Lalit, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, was also associated and allegedly participated in trafficking transactions.

Pratibha, a 34-year-old resident of Goyla Vihar, holds a Master's degree in MRIT and works as a freelance laboratory technician. She was associated with Heera Multi Speciality Hospital and allegedly acted as an active facilitator in the procurement and sale of infants. She was previously involved in FIR No. 256/2023 registered at the IGI Airport Police Station.

Vipin, 33, resident of Kutub Vihar, New Delhi, allegedly served as a driver and facilitator involved in transporting syndicate members during infant procurement operations.

Omwati, 45, allegedly acted as a mediator in arranging infants for the trafficking network.

Dr Viveki, 47, a resident of Rohini, and reportedly holding qualifications in nursing, critical care, and obstetrics and gynaecology, allegedly facilitated the illegal transactions through medical and documentary support.

Police also arrested Mukesh and Reema Pal, a Gwalior-based couple, for allegedly purchasing two trafficked infants. Sunny Arora and Ritu Arora, residents of Haryana's Panipat, were also arrested for allegedly purchasing a trafficked infant. Sarika, 38, of Panipat, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly purchasing a trafficked infant. A four-month-old male infant and another male infant were rescued from Panipat, and two infants - a male and a female, both approximately 27 days old - from Gwalior.

The alleged master supplier, Ghamar, originally from Rajasthan's Udaipur, and presently residing in Gujarat's Sabarkantha, was arrested on Wednesday. Police identified him as a major supplier of infants to the syndicate from various locations in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

With these recoveries, the total number of rescued infants in the case has reached five. Police stated that four of the rescued infants belong to tribal communities, while one infant is from Delhi.

According to police, infants were allegedly procured for approximately Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh each and subsequently sold for amounts ranging between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 8 lakh.

--IANS

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