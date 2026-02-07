Delhi-NCR warms up; air quality stays in ‘poor’ category

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Delhi-NCR witnessed a gradual rise in temperatures as residents woke up to bright sunshine on Saturday, even as the region’s air quality continued to remain in the 'poor' category.

Daytime temperatures in the national Capital have been steadily climbing under clear and sunny conditions.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature that was 1.5 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average, indicating the beginning of a slow transition in weather patterns, according to data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has predicted that similar conditions will prevail on Saturday as well. Wind speeds are expected to range between 15 and 25 kilometres per hour during the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to range between 9 and 11 degrees Celsius.

The IMD also indicated that haze during the early hours of the morning is likely to continue, but it is expected to gradually dissipate as the day progresses, allowing bright sunshine to dominate weather conditions once again.

Despite the pleasant daytime weather, air quality across Delhi remained a concern, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 260, which falls under the ‘poor’ category.

Burari recorded an AQI of 202, Anand Vihar reported 260, Chandni Chowk recorded 232, DTU registered 204, Dwarka Sector-8 measured 243, ITO recorded 223, and Okhla Phase-2 reported an AQI of 228, among other areas reflecting deteriorating air quality levels.

Meanwhile, in a move aimed at transforming urban mobility in the national Capital, the Delhi government has constituted a task force to draft a Bill proposing the creation of a Delhi Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (DUMTA), along with establishing a dedicated Delhi Urban Transport Fund (DUTF).

According to a statement issued by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s office, the proposed legislation aims to streamline, integrate and coordinate Delhi’s currently fragmented transport network under a unified planning and governance framework.

The initiative is being seen as a significant step towards achieving the government’s broader vision of building a modern, efficient, people-centric and environmentally sustainable transport system for the national Capital.

